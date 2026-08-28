The first Triple Crown since 2012?

After parting ways with their general manager, Dana Brown, the Houston Astros can now focus on baseball for the rest of the season, as they are in the thick of the race for a spot in the postseason.

But the race for the playoffs isn't the only thing to watch with the Texas team, as Yordan Alvarez continues to build his case for the American League MVP award.

And one of those areas is certainly his pursuit of the Triple Crown. With one month left in the regular season, the power hitter leads the American League in home runs, RBIs, and batting average—the three categories that make up Major League Baseball's Triple Crown.

If the 29-year-old remains at the top in these three aspects of the game by the end of the season, he would become the first Triple Crown winner since Miguel Cabrera in 2012 and only the second since 1967.

There is exactly 1 month left in the regular season Will Yordan Alvarez become the first Triple Crown winner since Miguel Cabrera in 2012? pic.twitter.com/EacNMkpr8r — MLB (@MLB) August 27, 2026

But it's not a done deal yet. Although he holds a comfortable lead in batting average, the race is much tighter in the home run and RBI categories.

In terms of home runs, Alvarez will have to keep pace with Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays, Ben Rice of the New York Yankees, and Pete Alonso of the Baltimore Orioles. Caminero and Rice are currently one home run behind Alvarez's 36, while Alonso is four behind, having hit 32 so far.

It's a similar story for RBIs, as Alvarez's dip in power this month has made the race tighter. In fact, the Cuban and Alonso are now tied with 91 RBIs each, followed by Luis Garcia Jr. with 87.

Of course, Alvarez will be focused on the Astros' push for the playoffs, but we can bet he'll also have his eye on this extremely rare feat. And he has a month to rewrite history.

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