MLB Wants to Limit the Free Agency Period

If you think the free-agent period in Major League Baseball is dragging on too long, you're going to like what comes next.

On the sidelines of negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement, Major League Baseball wants to limit the number of days players can sign a contract.

Clubs therefore believe that it's the players' and agents' fault that the free-agent period drags on.

What is MLB proposing?

Before the winter meetings (early December), free agents would not be allowed to sign. They could, however, negotiate with clubs, but not sign a contract.

Normally, the market opens a few days after the World Series—which is a month before the date proposed by Rob Manfred.

Free agents would have until December 21 to sign. If nothing is done, players would have to wait until the first Monday in February to sign.

As for trades, they would be allowed in November, as before, and through December 21. They would not be allowed from December 21 through the first Monday in February.

Major League Baseball today proposed drastic changes to its offseason calendar, including shortening free agency to a two- to three-week window every offseason, sources tell ESPN. The details of the proposal: – A free agent dead period until the first day of the Winter Meetings… — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 27, 2026

As you can imagine, the negotiations—which have been very public from the start—aren't going well. After all, the players don't like this offer, and there's still a lot of bickering.

According to the Players Association, this rule (in addition to the proposed salary cap) would prevent players from properly testing the market.

MLBPA interim executive director Bruce Meyer on MLB's proposal to overhaul the offseason calendar and shrink most of free agency to a short window in December: “The league, through its propaganda arm, is promoting its latest set of roster and transaction proposals as… — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 27, 2026

If you ask me, if a rule like that were to pass, a lot of guys would just wait until after the break to sign.

Rules like that are just meant to be circumvented.

And if you want my opinion again, MLB would lose out by having no signings or trades for a month and a half. That wouldn't reflect well on the sport.

I don't think it'll pass the board. And I think MLB proposed it knowing it wouldn't pass, just so they could make gains elsewhere.

PMLB

A heavy loss for the Blue Jays: they're slipping further away from the playoffs.

MLB

Chris Sale pitched a complete game (including a 100 MPH pitch), helping the Braves sweep the Dodgers.

MLB

Interesting.

Tampa Bay Rays | Tampa approves a deal for a new 2.3-billion-https://t.co/ifPsa0fhmk stadium — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) August 28, 2026

Another error by George Lombard Jr. That makes it six straight games.

George Lombard Jr. makes it six straight games with an error. pic.twitter.com/J7okbTeIES — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) August 28, 2026

Things are going well for the Quebec native.

Charles Davalan blasts a leadoff homer for the High-A @greatlakesloons MLB's No. 87 prospect (@Dodgers) is slashing .306/.402/.611 in August: pic.twitter.com/w532wPVEJJ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 27, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.