Aaron Judge could return to action next week

The New York Yankees have a comfortable nine-game lead when it comes to the standings for teams qualifying for the playoffs.

But that doesn't change the fact that the Bombers are desperately in need of offensive firepower.

And that could come soon—from captain Aaron Judge, no less. In fact, before last night's (Monday) game against the Los Angeles Angels in California, manager Aaron Boone provided a major update on Judge, stating that “it's possible” he'll be back for the next home series, even though he isn't setting a specific date.

Aaron Boone said it's possible that Aaron Judge will return during the #Yankees' next homestand, but he's not setting a specific date. — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) September 1, 2026

The Bronx squad kicked off a three-game series against the Angels on the road yesterday, and after a day off on Thursday, they'll begin a three-game series against the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

Judge, who traveled with the Yankees on this road trip, could therefore return to action against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, September 8, at Yankee Stadium—or at least sometime during that week.

The Yankees placed Judge on the injured list on June 5 due to a fractured right rib. The power-hitting outfielder last played in a major league game on May 31.

The reigning American League MVP was batting .248 with 17 home runs, 10 doubles, and 38 RBIs in 59 games with the Yankees this season before being sidelined.

Judge hopes to return to the Yankees without having to go through a rehab stint in the minor leagues.

His arrival in the Big Apple will inject a huge dose of power and run support into a lineup that has held its own for a long time but now desperately needs it as the postseason approaches.

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