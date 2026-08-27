Reds: Eugenio Suarez and TJ Friedl on the ballot

Here we go again.

Every year, teams at the bottom of the standings try to save on payroll by placing players who won't be back the following year on waivers.

The goal? To save on payroll.

The Reds kicked things off (as far as we know, since other teams may have done so earlier) by placing Eugenio Suárez and TJ Friedl on waivers.

Sources: Reds slugger Eugenio Suárez and outfielder TJ Friedl are available on waivers. Story, unlocked and free to read: https://t.co/ZBXIWEyGcM — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 27, 2026

Ken Rosenthal (The Athletic) was the first to report the news.

If the players are claimed (which isn't necessarily likely, given their rough season), their salaries will be absorbed 100% by the new team.

Suarez is set to earn nearly $3 million more by the end of the season. That's a lot for a player who has power but is having a tough season. He's batting .208 with an OPS of .705.

Will his grand slam yesterday—which helped the Reds stage a spectacular comeback—convince a GM to take a chance on him?

Eugenio Suárez GRAND SLAM! The @Reds have scored 5 in the 9th pic.twitter.com/UWUaJRquh9 — MLB (@MLB) August 26, 2026

As for Friedl, he'll earn less than a million dollars by the end of the season. He still has several years left on his contract, but the Reds are expected to let him go this winter.

The club isn't expected to offer him a contract for 2027.

In the standings, the Reds are no longer in the running: they're nine games out of the playoffs. Hope has long since died in Cincinnati.

The team had started the season well, but…

MLB

PMLB

The Blue Jays won yesterday: they're three games away from the playoffs.

MLB

Enjoy the podcast.

Podcast from @passion_mlb with @SebasBerrouard Shane Bieber, Giancarlo Stanton, Shohei Ohtani, and Roman Anthony on the agenda https://t.co/SlHtzkk9pa — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) August 27, 2026

100 RBIs for Sal Stewart: It's not all bad in Cincinnati.

Not only is Sal Stewart the first player to reach 100 RBIs, but he's also the first rookie to have a 100-RBI season since Pete Alonso in 2019! pic.twitter.com/xl0yOB6sXI — MLB (@MLB) August 26, 2026

Bo Bichette has an ankle injury.

Andy Green says that X-rays came back clear for Bo Bichette after he was removed from the game with a bruised ankle pic.twitter.com/DuVwMtRRfF — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 27, 2026

Roki Sasaki is on the injured list.

Dave Roberts said Eric Lauer will take Roki Sasaki's spot in the rotation. https://t.co/PPfLkStBgq — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 27, 2026

Injury in the Yankees' bullpen: Will Brian Cashman regret his inaction at the trade deadline?

Yankees' Fernando Cruz has a partial UCL tear; Tommy John surgery is on the table https://t.co/co6PiXk81e pic.twitter.com/zet7SWEcE9 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) August 27, 2026

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