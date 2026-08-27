Reds: Eugenio Suarez and TJ Friedl on the ballot
Here we go again.
Every year, teams at the bottom of the standings try to save on payroll by placing players who won't be back the following year on waivers.
The goal? To save on payroll.
The Reds kicked things off (as far as we know, since other teams may have done so earlier) by placing Eugenio Suárez and TJ Friedl on waivers.
Ken Rosenthal (The Athletic) was the first to report the news.
If the players are claimed (which isn't necessarily likely, given their rough season), their salaries will be absorbed 100% by the new team.
Suarez is set to earn nearly $3 million more by the end of the season. That's a lot for a player who has power but is having a tough season. He's batting .208 with an OPS of .705.
Will his grand slam yesterday—which helped the Reds stage a spectacular comeback—convince a GM to take a chance on him?
As for Friedl, he'll earn less than a million dollars by the end of the season. He still has several years left on his contract, but the Reds are expected to let him go this winter.
The club isn't expected to offer him a contract for 2027.
In the standings, the Reds are no longer in the running: they're nine games out of the playoffs. Hope has long since died in Cincinnati.
The team had started the season well, but…
- The Blue Jays won yesterday: they're three games away from the playoffs.
- Enjoy the podcast.
- 100 RBIs for Sal Stewart: It's not all bad in Cincinnati.
- Bo Bichette has an ankle injury.
- Roki Sasaki is on the injured list.
- Injury in the Yankees' bullpen: Will Brian Cashman regret his inaction at the trade deadline?
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