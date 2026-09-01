Joey Votto: “We can’t afford Elly De La Cruz”

People aren't talking as much about Elly De La Cruz this season. But that doesn't mean he's terrible—quite the opposite.

In fact, his 4.0 WAR, 21 home runs, .270/.351/.477 slash line, 24 stolen bases, and 60 RBIs show that he's still a force to be reckoned with.

He may not be getting as much media attention, but the Reds really can't afford to do without his production. He still energizes the lineup.

And once he becomes more consistent defensively, it will help in many ways.

This winter, for the first time since his arrival in the majors, he'll be eligible for salary arbitration. He isn't required to go before an arbitrator, but it gives him leverage nonetheless.

He's now a little over three years away from free agency. And the question on everyone's mind in Ohio is this: Will the team have the resources to keep him in town?

Joey Votto was asked this question on the air. And in his view, the answer is unfortunately no.

Why? Because he's going to cost too much—roughly the GDP of a small country.

Joey Votto when asked about the Reds extending Elly De La Cruz: “Unfortunately , we can't afford him. He is going to cost roughly the GDP of a small county.” (Via @CBoxSports) pic.twitter.com/3NehHRPgnw — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) September 1, 2026

The Reds may have players like Tyler Stephenson, Sal Stewart, JJ Bleday, and others, but the team's offense still relies heavily on EDLC.

If it turns out that Scott Boras's client doesn't want to sign a long-term deal, will a trade happen?

I don't think it will happen this winter because there's no rush and because the team will still be trying to win in 2027—to make up for the team's tough 2026 season.

But eventually, questions will arise.

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