Michael Lorenzen Signs with the Blue Jays

Tonight, the Blue Jays will face the Royals.

Spencer Arrighetti will be the starting pitcher for the Blue Jays tonight. Here's today's lineup.

The Blue Jays are going to need him to eat as many innings as possible. After all, with only four starters (including Max Scherzer), the bullpen has its hands full.

The team needed reinforcements. And they went out and got them.

Michael Lorenzen, who was recently released by the Colorado Rockies, now has a locker in the Blue Jays' dugout.

According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, the Blue Jays have signed him.

The Blue Jays have signed pitcher Michael Lorenzen following his release from the Rockies, per @ShiDavidi. pic.twitter.com/cIFgEfcV7Z — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 27, 2026

At the minimum salary (with the difference in his salary paid by the Rockies) and prorated for the remainder of the season, this will cost the Blue Jays almost nothing.

But at the same time, he isn't a great pitcher…

For the past few years, Lorenzen has primarily been used in the rotation. Is that the role that awaits him in Toronto?

According to manager John Schneider, he'll be available out of the bullpen tonight. But clearly, he can provide depth in the rotation if needed.

The Blue Jays have signed Michael Lorenzen; he'll be active Thursday night as a reliever, per manager John Schneider. Corresponding 26- and 40-man roster moves to be announced. Lorenzen told the Blue Jays he's prepared to pitch in any role moving forward. This gives the club some much-needed starting pitcher insurance. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) August 27, 2026

Keep in mind that Jameson Taillon, if all goes well in Buffalo this week, could return to Toronto next week.

That said, the club is never too far from needing a Plan B in case of an injury.

Details to follow…

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