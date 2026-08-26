Mason Miller calls himself an idiot after giving up his first home run in over a year
The world's best players often set the bar high. That's what makes them better than the rest.
This is especially true of Mason Miller.
Last night, the San Diego Padres' trusted reliever allowed the game's only run in a 1-0 loss to the Pirates, his hometown team.
He did so by giving up his first home run in over a year. The only other home run he's allowed in San Diego was on August 5, 2025, in his second game with the Padres.
While his manager said this proved he was human, Miller (who has a 0.96 ERA this season) called himself an idiot.
In his view, throwing such a changeup to Oneil Cruz (who took advantage of it) is unacceptable.
Yesterday in San Diego, it was truly a pitcher's duel. Michael King pitched seven solid innings without allowing a run.
Adrian Morejon also pitched in the eighth.
For the Pirates, three relievers each pitched one scoreless inning (obviously, since the game ended 1-0) after Paul Skenes.
For the first time since May 12—three and a half months ago—the Pirates' starter didn't allow a run in a start. He pitched six innings.
Skenes didn't walk anyone and struck out four, but his Pirates are still far from the playoffs.
As of now, the Pennsylvania team is still six and a half games out of the playoffs.
- The Blue Jays lost, slipping further away from the playoffs. The team played poorly last night.
- Another home run for Cal Raleigh.
- Don't want to run? Your game is over.
- Jacob deGrom was having a rough day.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.