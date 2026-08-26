Mason Miller calls himself an idiot after giving up his first home run in over a year

The world's best players often set the bar high. That's what makes them better than the rest.

This is especially true of Mason Miller.

Last night, the San Diego Padres' trusted reliever allowed the game's only run in a 1-0 loss to the Pirates, his hometown team.

He did so by giving up his first home run in over a year. The only other home run he's allowed in San Diego was on August 5, 2025, in his second game with the Padres.

Oneil Cruz is the first player to hit a home run off Mason Miller in over a year! (Via @Pirates) pic.twitter.com/QI9COipqWR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 26, 2026

While his manager said this proved he was human, Miller (who has a 0.96 ERA this season) called himself an idiot.

In his view, throwing such a changeup to Oneil Cruz (who took advantage of it) is unacceptable.

Craig Stammen on Mason Miller allowing a ninth-inning home run to Oneil Cruz: “He's human.” Miller responded: “Humans can be idiots sometimes.” pic.twitter.com/f3s9zLDpB4 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 26, 2026

Yesterday in San Diego, it was truly a pitcher's duel. Michael King pitched seven solid innings without allowing a run.

Adrian Morejon also pitched in the eighth.

For the Pirates, three relievers each pitched one scoreless inning (obviously, since the game ended 1-0) after Paul Skenes.

For the first time since May 12—three and a half months ago—the Pirates' starter didn't allow a run in a start. He pitched six innings.

Paul Skenes had his first scoreless start since May 12pic.twitter.com/Zhec68EoQ8 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 26, 2026

Skenes didn't walk anyone and struck out four, but his Pirates are still far from the playoffs.

As of now, the Pennsylvania team is still six and a half games out of the playoffs.

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The Blue Jays lost, slipping further away from the playoffs. The team played poorly last night.

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Another home run for Cal Raleigh.

“CAL RALEIGH HAS RETURNED!” He already has four home runs in the series! pic.twitter.com/6JruiZ5L1a — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 26, 2026

Don't want to run? Your game is over.

Pat Murphy benched rookie Cooper Pratt midgame for not running hard off the bat pic.twitter.com/qWWA1BFGUn — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 26, 2026

Jacob deGrom was having a rough day.

Jacob deGrom vs. the White Sox : 3.2 IP, 6 H, 8 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO, 87 P . It's the third time in deGrom's career he's allowed eight or more earned runs and his first since 2017 pic.twitter.com/I4PZyhevT4 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 26, 2026

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