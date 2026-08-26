Baseball in Quebec This Week: A Silver Medal for Team Quebec

Our favorite sport continues to fly under the radar throughout the province, and you've come to the right place to stay up to date on the latest news. Plus, you can learn more about upcoming events you won't want to miss. See for yourself why Quebec baseball is worth checking out every chance you get.

To kick things off today, we'd like to highlight the improvements to sports facilities in Quebec. For example, in Laval-Nord, last week saw the grand opening of Parc Pépin. The two completely renovated fields are sure to delight many, and a women's 21UB game has already been played to kick things off. The total value of the project is estimated at approximately $1.6 million—a major investment in the next generation of baseball in Laval.

The Gatineau region is also in the spotlight, as we recently learned that the Masson-Angers sector is set for a makeover. In fact, renovations to Gilles-Maisonneuve Park are set to begin in the coming weeks. The project is expected to be completed in time for the start of the 2027 season. The Deux-Rives Amateur Baseball Association will thus benefit from a state-of-the-art field. This news has, in fact, been long awaited.

Beyond MLB, it's possible to enjoy quality baseball at any level. For the more adventurous among you, affiliate baseball is a very interesting option. At a low cost, you can visit various minor league stadiums and discover the stars of tomorrow.

Comedian Maxim Martin makes it a point to go out and cheer on our Quebec baseball talents in the minor leagues, and his latest adventure is worth sharing. His most recent trip allowed him to watch two games featuring prospect Émilien Pitre. This is all the more amusing given that he was there for Pitre's last game at the AA level, just before he was promoted to AAA—a moment he shared with the player's family. Our local talents deserve our support, and they are the best proof that our children can believe in their dreams.

On the professional side, the Capitales have already announced the date of their first playoff game. Mark your calendars now for Friday, September 11, for this once-in-a-lifetime event. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday morning at 8 a.m. Despite having secured a spot in the playoffs, Patrick Scalabrini's team isn't taking it easy. For example, T.J. Schofield-Sam has been named Player of the Week, bringing the award back to the old capital. On the mound, Conner Floyd remains as dominant as ever as a reliever, with more than ten saves to his credit. His teammate, starting pitcher Braeden Allemann, recently earned his 10th win during a sweep of the Miners.

Did you know that the former Expos catcher is the manager of the Sussex Miners? This season has been more special for him than usual, as he's had the chance to coach his son, CJ. Widger's team is unfortunately out of playoff contention for now.

In Trois-Rivières, the Eagles' season is coming to an end—and thankfully so, as the losses have been piling up. With just three wins in their last ten games, returning home this week should make the team's job a bit easier. Fans of local talent will soon get to see Trois-Rivières pitcher Jaycob Lachance make his debut. He was added to the roster on the last day of roster moves allowed by the Frontier League. Once the Aigles' season is over, baseball fans in the Mauricie region are invited to cheer on the Shawinigan Cascades and experience the playoffs.

In the world of amateur baseball, our players finally returned to Quebec with a silver medal. The LBMQ representatives lost the final game to a pitcher at the top of his game. Despite this setback, we can be proud of what we've accomplished, as this marks the fourth medal won in the last four Canadian championships. Special mention goes to Moises Perez Infante, who was undoubtedly the best player on the Quebec team. His bat made all the difference throughout the tournament. He was even selected for the home run derby on Day 1 of the competition. Congratulations to each and every one of you.

The Bélisle Circuit schedule returns to normal this Thursday with the start of the best-of-three series. You'll be able to catch baseball in Sherbrooke and Shawinigan for a highly anticipated series. Meanwhile, the great rivalry between Thetford and Victoriaville resumes once again to determine which team will secure its spot in the second round. The final matchup on the schedule will pit the Laurentides team against St-Jean. So, if the weather cooperates this coming weekend, we'll know this Sunday who will face off in the next round. See you at the league's various stadiums. You'll be pleasantly surprised by the high level of competition in the LBMQ.

PMLB

Former pitcher Keith Foulke was fired after just three games with Boston in the WPBL. He had previously served as the manager of Quebec native Maïka Dumais.

The Quebec Diamonds are the regular-season champions of the LBJÉQ.

A special mention for Dave Voyer's 500th career game in the Puribec League.

Miguel Cienfuegos makes his first start for the Capitales this Wednesday.

Baseball 360 will once again offer development programs for women's baseball this fall. This initiative is made possible through a partnership with Baseball Canada.

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