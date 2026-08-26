Astros: Jim Crane Explains His Decision to Part Ways with Dana Brown

Dana Brown took over as general manager of the Houston Astros in 2023. During the previous offseason, owner Jim Crane and then-general manager Jim Click had been unable to reach an agreement on a new contract after Click had built a team that won the World Series.

Although Brown helped the Astros reach the playoffs in 2023 and 2024, the franchise missed the postseason for the first time since 2016 last year.

And it appears that Crane felt this was the right time to part ways with his general manager. The owner announced the news on Monday before the Astros traveled to the Bronx to begin a three-game series against the New York Yankees.

Crane traveled with the team, and once in the Big Apple, he had no choice but to address the media.

He stated that he was determined to have the Astros qualify for the playoffs and that his club needed a change. For him, that meant he had no choice but to part ways with Brown.

It was a difficult conversation. It's never easy, and, you know, I think he was disappointed, but he was very professional, and he handled it accordingly. Out of respect for Dana, we felt this was a moment that would give him some space to regroup, and he's a great talent. He's been in the game a long time, and this will give him a little more time to settle in and get back to work elsewhere.

Crane said the Astros' recent string of home losses had confirmed his thinking. The Astros faced three teams that were below .500 and out of contention for the postseason, but failed to win any of those series.

That home stretch caused them to lose their lead in the American League West to the Texas Rangers, who are currently half a game behind the division leaders.

Crane also reiterated that manager Joe Espada's fate will not be determined until after this season.

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