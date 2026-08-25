Shane Bieber is placed on the injured list

Recently, Shane Bieber had bounced back in Toronto.

With the team now fighting for a playoff spot, it goes without saying that his strong comeback was helping the team in its quest for October baseball.

But the Blue Jays have just announced some bad news: the pitcher is heading to the injured list for (at least) 15 days, effective August 21.

The cause is inflammation of the right teres major muscle.

Blue Jays pitching staff takes another hit. Shane Bieber goes on 15-day IL (right teres major inflammation, retroactive to August 21) . Chad Dallas recalled. Active tonight. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) August 25, 2026

Chad Dallas has now been called up to the Majors to fill in. But let's just say the team is clearly losing out by having to play without Shane Bieber.

Trey Yesavage, Jameson Taillon, Jose Berrios, Cody Ponce, and Bieber make up a strong rotation on the injured list.

Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano, Max Scherzer, and Spencer Arrighetti are the current starters. And let's just say we can't ask too much of the latter two.

Spencer Miles, Simeon Woods Richardson, and Chad Dallas can eat innings. But it's not the same as having a Bieber in top form.

Remember that on August 20, he pitched seven strong innings against Tampa Bay.

Bieber is a free agent-to-be. Will his injury affect his market value? Probably, yes.

More details to come…

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