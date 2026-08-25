MLB in Brief: Roman Anthony’s Timeline | Aaron Boone’s Future

Roman Anthony's Schedule

He has no flight scheduled to rejoin the Red Sox.

In Worcester, Roman Anthony says he “has no flight booked” to return to the Red Sox but feels close to being ready and thinks Friday in New York is a possibility. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) August 25, 2026

Aaron Boone's Future

His job doesn't appear to be in jeopardy in the short or medium term.

“I don't see him going away, as long as Brian Cashman is there, and as long as they're a playoff team.” — Jeff Passan last night regarding Aaron Boone's future as Yankees manager pic.twitter.com/QqEHLx4yqp — The Yankee Report (@YankeeReport_) August 25, 2026

Speaking of the Yankees, Aaron Judge was scheduled to hit today.

Aaron Judge is expected to hit in the batting cages today, Aaron Boone said. He has been doing tee-and-toss drills, so Boone said he expects Judge to move on to overhand batting practice. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) August 25, 2026

Taking Care of His Arm

It's important.

Hear Paul Skenes, The Miz, and others discuss the importance of proper arm care and establishing healthy routines early Pitch Smart pic.twitter.com/tt8KaYH5kf — Play Ball (@PlayBall) August 25, 2026

Bouncing Back

The Blue Jays have been doing that well lately.

The Blue Jays know how to bounce back : Royals vs. Blue Jays TONIGHT at 7 p.m. ET on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/t4YekoMQfV — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 25, 2026

Pete Fairbanks Injured

A tough blow for Miami.

Marlins Place Pete Fairbanks on the Injured List https://t.co/DleGw7jYFz pic.twitter.com/lX5jlmLQ2v — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) August 25, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.