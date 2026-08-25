MLB in Brief: Roman Anthony’s Timeline | Aaron Boone’s Future
Roman Anthony's Schedule
He has no flight scheduled to rejoin the Red Sox.
Aaron Boone's Future
His job doesn't appear to be in jeopardy in the short or medium term.
“I don't see him going away, as long as Brian Cashman is there, and as long as they're a playoff team.”
— Jeff Passan last night regarding Aaron Boone's future as Yankees manager pic.twitter.com/QqEHLx4yqp
— The Yankee Report (@YankeeReport_) August 25, 2026
Speaking of the Yankees, Aaron Judge was scheduled to hit today.
Taking Care of His Arm
It's important.
Hear Paul Skenes, The Miz, and others discuss the importance of proper arm care and establishing healthy routines early
Pitch Smart pic.twitter.com/tt8KaYH5kf
— Play Ball (@PlayBall) August 25, 2026
Bouncing Back
The Blue Jays have been doing that well lately.
The Blue Jays know how to bounce back
: Royals vs. Blue Jays TONIGHT at 7 p.m. ET on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/t4YekoMQfV
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 25, 2026
Pete Fairbanks Injured
A tough blow for Miami.
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