MLB in Brief: Roman Anthony’s Timeline | Aaron Boone’s Future

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Roman Anthony’s Timeline | Aaron Boone’s Future
Credit: Heavy Sports

Roman Anthony's Schedule

He has no flight scheduled to rejoin the Red Sox.

Aaron Boone's Future

His job doesn't appear to be in jeopardy in the short or medium term.

Speaking of the Yankees, Aaron Judge was scheduled to hit today.

Taking Care of His Arm

It's important.

Bouncing Back

The Blue Jays have been doing that well lately.

Pete Fairbanks Injured

A tough blow for Miami.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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