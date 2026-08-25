Blue Jays: An Update on the Rotation and Injured Players

As you probably know, the Blue Jays announced that Shane Bieber is heading to the injured list for a few weeks.

He felt some discomfort on Sunday, which led to a series of tests. And the team's disastrous season in terms of injuries continues…

Will he return this season? According to John Schneider, it's possible. Nothing is certain, however. Will he return too late? That's also a question.

Basically, the pitcher won't be able to pitch for two weeks. After that, his recovery will depend on his condition.

Shane Bieber felt the issue in his teres major (upper back/shoulder) during his bullpen session on Sunday, said manager John Schneider, who described the injury as mild to moderate. No throwing for two weeks; no timeline beyond that yet. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) August 25, 2026

Naturally, this affects the rest of the rotation. Tonight, Max Scherzer (who pitched on the 19th, six days ago) will be the starter.

Tomorrow, in what was supposed to be Bieber's start, it will be a bullpen game. And on Thursday, Spencer Arrighetti will start the final game against Kansas City.

So basically, it's going to take quite a few relievers over the next three games.

The team has no plans to use its off days to rotate four starters. Dylan Cease and Jose Soriano are expected to pitch on Friday and Saturday against Seattle.

So it will take the return of a starter to get back to five guys. And that pitcher could very well be Jameson Taillon.

Ultimately, the pitcher is scheduled to start for the Buffalo Bisons (AAA) on Friday. And if all goes well, he could pitch in Cleveland next week.

Jameson Taillon (forearm) is scheduled to start for Triple-A Buffalo on Friday; he'll be aiming for around 50 pitches . The plan is for him to slot back into the Blue Jays' rotation when they're in Cleveland next week — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) August 25, 2026

As for Trey Yesavage, he has started throwing from 75 feet in Florida. He's making progress, but a return is certainly not imminent.

We'll see if he'll be back in time to finish the season—just like Shane Bieber.

Trey Yesavage (knee surgery) has increased the distance of his catch play to 75 feet in Dunedin . Yimi Garcia underwent thoracic outlet surgery on Thursday in Dallas — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) August 25, 2026

Note that Yimi Garcia has undergone surgery and his season is officially over.

Josh Smith has resumed running and hitting, which means he could play in the minors this weekend. As for Andres Gimenez, he's playing today.

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