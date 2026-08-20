VIDEO: Max Scherzer Doesn’t Hide His Anger Toward Jesus Sanchez

I'm sure you already know that Max Scherzer is an intense guy in life. He's not afraid to let his emotions show on the mound.

And that goes for both the positive… and the negative.

He's often snapped at managers—including John Schneider in last year's playoffs—when he wanted to get his way.

But yesterday, it was a teammate who upset him: Jesus Sanchez.

The outfielder, who's not exactly a defensive standout, made a couple of defensive errors yesterday in Tampa Bay… but the second one really stung.

And as you can see, Max Scherzer did nothing to hide his anger. Like an old married couple, he didn't wait until he got back home to speak his mind.

Max Scherzer didn't hide his rage after Jesus Sanchez failed to track down this fly ball with the bases loaded pic.twitter.com/JMGNuuiquK — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 20, 2026

Sanchez's play paved the way for the Rays' big inning, in which they scored five runs in the fourth to make it 7-1.

And since the game ended 7-6 in favor of the Rays, it's fair to wonder if the Blue Jays could have won without that.

This led to a wave of anger directed at Sanchez on social media. Many fans no longer want to see him in Toronto, since the offense is no longer making up for his mistakes.

We imagine MadMax would agree.

It's also worth noting that Josh Smith experienced a cramp during the game but was able to stay in the game.

Brett Bateman, on the other hand, didn't finish the game. He'll undergo an MRI on his hamstring to check things out.

Bateman will undergo an MRI tomorrow morning to check on his hamstring, Schneider said. Smith had cramping in his hamstring but should be good to go tomorrow. #BlueJays — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) August 20, 2026

Following the loss, the Blue Jays are now one game away from the playoffs. There's still time to make it back into the top six teams in the American League.

But the team can't afford to rack up losses.

MLB

PMLB

The National League standings.

MLB

Enjoy the show.

Podcast from @passion_mlb with Pascal Harvey and @SebasBerrouard The Blue Jays' comeback, the Paul Skenes situation, and the Kyle Tucker situation are on the agenda https://t.co/LVIHrQeuXP — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) August 20, 2026

Isn't that a home run?

What would have been Pete Alonso's go-ahead home run was ruled a foul ball after review pic.twitter.com/Induc0V7qO — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 20, 2026

Willson Contreras is once again being criticized by fans for not running hard enough.

Willson Contreras wasn't hearing boos—he was turning down dinner invitations. pic.twitter.com/6KqGyjSE82 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 20, 2026

Things are going well for JoJo Parker in Vancouver.

JoJo Parker had his first 3-hit game with the Vancouver Canadians tonight, with two doubles and a single. He's slashing .346/.452/.500 in 7 games since his promotion to A. #BlueJays — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) August 20, 2026

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