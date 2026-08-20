VIDEO: Max Scherzer Doesn’t Hide His Anger Toward Jesus Sanchez
I'm sure you already know that Max Scherzer is an intense guy in life. He's not afraid to let his emotions show on the mound.
And that goes for both the positive… and the negative.
He's often snapped at managers—including John Schneider in last year's playoffs—when he wanted to get his way.
But yesterday, it was a teammate who upset him: Jesus Sanchez.
The outfielder, who's not exactly a defensive standout, made a couple of defensive errors yesterday in Tampa Bay… but the second one really stung.
And as you can see, Max Scherzer did nothing to hide his anger. Like an old married couple, he didn't wait until he got back home to speak his mind.
Sanchez's play paved the way for the Rays' big inning, in which they scored five runs in the fourth to make it 7-1.
And since the game ended 7-6 in favor of the Rays, it's fair to wonder if the Blue Jays could have won without that.
This led to a wave of anger directed at Sanchez on social media. Many fans no longer want to see him in Toronto, since the offense is no longer making up for his mistakes.
We imagine MadMax would agree.
It's also worth noting that Josh Smith experienced a cramp during the game but was able to stay in the game.
Brett Bateman, on the other hand, didn't finish the game. He'll undergo an MRI on his hamstring to check things out.
Following the loss, the Blue Jays are now one game away from the playoffs. There's still time to make it back into the top six teams in the American League.
But the team can't afford to rack up losses.
- The National League standings.
- Enjoy the show.
- Isn't that a home run?
- Willson Contreras is once again being criticized by fans for not running hard enough.
- Things are going well for JoJo Parker in Vancouver.
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