MLB in Brief: Is Ketel Marte’s Season Over? | Trey Yesavage Is Making Progress

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Is Ketel Marte’s Season Over? | Trey Yesavage Is Making Progress
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Is Ketel Marte's season over?

Possibly.

Trey Yesavage is making progress

Will he be able to return this season?

The Playoffs

That's how many people view the playoffs in Tampa Bay.

Unbelievable

Chris Bassitt criticizes the MLB system following Pete Alonso's disallowed “home run.”

Starling Marte Released

The Royals are moving on.

A new song

“Beat It” for Kodai Senga as the closer: do we like it?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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