MLB in Brief: Is Ketel Marte’s Season Over? | Trey Yesavage Is Making Progress

Is Ketel Marte's season over?

Possibly.

Mike Hazen wouldn't commit to Ketel Marte returning this season, though he said he's hopeful. He plans to meet with him in person tomorrow. (Via: @WolfandLuke) pic.twitter.com/tBI6t4kcnd — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 19, 2026

Trey Yesavage is making progress

Will he be able to return this season?

Trey Yesavage resumed throwing from flat ground on Tuesday at the Blue Jays' player development complex in Dunedin, Fla. Yesavage underwent meniscus surgery on his left knee a week ago. He'll continue working to position himself to return to games late this season. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) August 18, 2026

The Playoffs

That's how many people view the playoffs in Tampa Bay.

“Everybody's sunburned and hungover.” Jason Frasor explains why Tampa may be more of a vacation for players. pic.twitter.com/GVQHlrzzkP — Blue Bird Territory (@BlueBirdTerr) August 20, 2026

Unbelievable

Chris Bassitt criticizes the MLB system following Pete Alonso's disallowed “home run.”

Chris Bassitt had this to say to MLB. Read more: https://t.co/72jmYsDP9t pic.twitter.com/Jj6IbjO0Jr — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) August 20, 2026

Starling Marte Released

The Royals are moving on.

A new song

“Beat It” for Kodai Senga as the closer: do we like it?

Out with trumpets, in with MJ. The Mets unveiled Kodai Senga's new closer entrance to Michael Jackson's famous hit “Beat It.” pic.twitter.com/fdlMAOfHeL — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) August 20, 2026

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