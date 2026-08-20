Concerns for Yvon Lambert: Former CH Player Hospitalized After a Serious Fall

Sad news.

Former Canadiens player Yvon Lambert had to undergo surgery after suffering a fairly serious fall at a recent party.

He suffered a fracture of the femur… and the hip, as reported by François-David Rouleau of the Journal de Montréal. The article was also published on TVA Sports:

Former Canadiens player Yvon Lambert undergoes surgery and is hospitalized after a serious fall: https://t.co/pr23CowjIy — TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 20, 2026

The silver lining?

Five days after the incident, Yvon Lambert says he's feeling better. He mentioned that he was lucky in his misfortune because it could have been worse… but at least his life isn't in danger.

That's what matters, in the end.

Of course, these things are part of life.

Accidents happen in the blink of an eye… and Yvon Lambert learned that the hard way. But it's true that he was lucky, considering he's 76 years old.

And taking a serious fall at that age can be very dangerous indeed. It's a good thing he was able to avoid the worst!

In closing, let's note that the former Canadiens player is expected to be released from the hospital in the coming days and may go to a rehabilitation center to get back into shape. We'll keep our fingers crossed that everything goes well… and we'll wish him a speedy recovery!

In a Nutshell

– If you ever want to see Genie on TV:

So honored / excited for this!!!! Thank you @espn Tune in for the hot takes https://t.co/2lkk6qV6Oz — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) August 20, 2026

– Hello, Slaf!

Juraj Slafkovsky training with his hometown team HC Košice in Slovakia pic.twitter.com/oFLDBIYCGa — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 20, 2026

– That's crazy.