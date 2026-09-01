Calder: Jacob Fowler Among the Favorites

Porter Martone, Gavin McKenna, Ivar Stenberg, Cole Hutson, Anton Frondell, Roman Kantserov, James Hagens, Ilya Protas, Tij Iginla…

All these guys have one thing in common: they are (most likely) about to start their first full season in the NHL.

This year's crop of rookies will be exciting to watch in the NHL in '26–'27. No doubt about it!

All the players named above seem to have, for now, a shot at winning the Calder Trophy. But we also have to mention Jacob Fowler, who could be the Habs' second goaltender next season.

And it's no coincidence that the player nicknamed “Gator” is among the favorites to take home the Calder Trophy at the end of next season, according to The Athletic.

at @TheAthleticNHL: Preseason Calder Trophy ranking. The top 20 rookies for the 2026–27 NHL season, with @coreypronman and @harmandayal2: https://t.co/rVDCSr0aGz — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) September 1, 2026

The one thing that could hurt Fowler is his ice time.

Jakub Dobes has proven he deserves the majority of starts, and it's unclear what will happen with Samuel Montembeault at this point. And indirectly, that has an impact on Fowler's upcoming season… even though he's already proven himself by playing really well during his time in Montreal in '25-'26.

And that's also why it's harder for a rookie goaltender to really make a case for himself in the race for the Calder Trophy. Forwards and defensemen are often rated higher because they have more opportunities to showcase their skills…

Oh well.

The important thing for Jacob Fowler in '26–'27 isn't winning the Calder: it's seeing him improve and continue to develop in the right direction. And it'll be up to the Canadiens to find a way to put him in the best possible position for that to happen.

In a nutshell

– That's why he's a good leader.

Spencer Carbery's relationship with Ovechkin is how every coach dreams their captain should be. pic.twitter.com/xOb6I4hlyk — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) September 1, 2026

– Well done.

The Ducks have announced that they will be retiring Ryan Getzlaf's number 15 this season In Ducks history, Getzlaf ranks: – 1st in

assists– 1st in

points– 1st in games played He was also a member of the 2007 Stanley Cup-winning team. Well deserved. pic.twitter.com/3364pPqcrt — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) September 1, 2026

– Interesting.