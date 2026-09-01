Zachary Bolduc wants an offensive role: Is the Habs ready to give him one?

Zachary Bolduc has little left to prove when it comes to his desire to stay in Montreal.

The young forward wants to wear the Canadiens' jersey and be part of the team's success in the city.

And if he had his way, his next contract certainly wouldn't last just a few years. But… there's also another condition to be met in all of this, according to Anthony Martineau (TVA Sports).

Bolduc wants to feel that there's a path for him in the team's offense, and that's probably what makes the current discussions particularly interesting. When a player negotiates his first real contract after getting a taste of the NHL, he wants to make sure he has an important role with his team.

And it's only natural that the young player wants clarity on the role he can play with the team.

The Quebec native wants a specific role and is making sure the Habs respect that An article by @Antho_Martineau to read here https://t.co/seXvXyXIP8 pic.twitter.com/Td6FJQu5LC — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 1, 2026

But the question I'm asking myself is this: Is the Canadiens ready to invest in Bolduc… while giving him a real spot on the team?

Because it's easy to say you believe in a young player. But it goes deeper than that, too.

And let's not forget that the Canadiens have young players who are likely to step up and take on important roles fairly quickly. Michael Hage, Alexander Zharovsky… and with guys like Ivan Demidov, Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Cole Caufield already in the lineup, that changes the equation a bit.

We know what he's aiming for: Bolduc wants to establish himself for the long term and help the Habs win in the coming years.

But the real question now is how much the Canadiens are willing to bet on Bolduc… and how much they're willing to give him the resources he needs to develop even further.

In a Nutshell

– Note.

If my math is correct, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky are the only two players who haven't laced up their skates in Brossard since the team's elimination last May. https://t.co/SCdMyIlly8 — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 1, 2026

– Great news.

Kirby Dach is skating with the regulars. He's healthy. That's the news. https://t.co/4yRbQNgPCy — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) September 1, 2026

– Oh.