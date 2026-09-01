Is Kaiden Guhle injured? A puzzling scene in Brossard

Is Kaiden Guhle injured?

It's a fair question, since this morning in Brossard, my colleague Patrick Guillet observed a situation that was quite curious and unusual.

And even a bit concerning.

Here's what happened: the team's three starting goaltenders (Jakub Dobes, Samuel Montembeault, and Jacob Fowler) were on the ice at the CN Complex in Brossard.

On one side of Rink #1 were the three goalies… and on the other were six defensemen: Nosh Dobson, Mike Matheson, Alexandre Carrier, Lane Hutson, Jayden Struble, and Arber Xhekaj.

And on Rink #2 was Kaiden Guhle. He was wearing a tracksuit (not his hockey gear, like the other guys) and was skating alone, away from the others.

When the forwards took the ice later in practice, Guhle left.

Kaiden Guhle hasn't been seen on the ice in Brossard even once this summer (except this morning, of course), even though he normally spends his summers back home in Alberta.

Recently (August 17), our colleague Guillet saw him at the Complex, but not on the ice.

We can assume that if Guhle is healthy, he did what he needed to do this summer to be ready for the Canadiens' training camp. That goes without saying, actually.

So seeing him follow a different protocol than the others brings us back to the main question of this article: Is he injured? After all, what happened this morning is unusual.

The defenseman is supposed to be ready for the start of the season, and there was no reason to believe he was likely to miss the (start of) training camp due to an injury.

Of course, you know as well as I do that Kaiden Guhle is prone to injuries. His knee, ankle, head, quadriceps, and groin have all forced him to miss long stretches of time over the past four years.

It's also worth noting that Guhle's situation reminds us that injuries are part of the game. We don't know what lies ahead for him, but it serves as a reminder that we should always prepare for the worst.

Maybe a spot for Xhekaj on the blue line will finally open up…

In a Nutshell

– Speaking of practice.

The three goalies—Jakub Dobes, Samuel Montembeault, and Jacob Fowler—are working with Marco Marciano this morning in Brossard. Fowler even pulled off a nice glove save against the goaltending coach! @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Dobes #Montembeault #Fowler pic.twitter.com/L2tx0E7mst — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 1, 2026

– Ouch.

The Los Angeles team didn't have a good offseason. https://t.co/Tr8nG0X6MI https://t.co/x4Zp8nF3lA — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 1, 2026

– Well deserved.