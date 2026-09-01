Evander Kane Faces Threats

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Evander Kane Faces Threats
Credit: Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

Evander Kane has always been in the news for the wrong reasons.

Whether it's through his ex-wife or the teammates who shared a locker room with him, he's never been liked by most of the people around him.

Let's just put it that way.

Just recently, a story from a former teammate caused a stir on social media. Kurtis Gabriel, who played with him, called him out on social media.

The craziest part is seeing the former teammate publicly claim that he wrote to Kane to remind him that he meant absolutely everything he said about him. That's just classless.

Kane is an easy target for all the reasons we know. But clearly, he's had enough.

In a post on social media, Kane stated that the days when people could attack him without him fighting back were coming to an end.

He said he'd respond one day, but without actually doing so. Does he really have what it takes to defend himself? That's doubtful.

Because normally, when you want to hit back, you don't announce that you'll do it eventually—you just take action. That's not what Kane did.

Instead, he chose to say that he has evidence and that he can drop some bombshells on certain people. He'll do it “when the time is right,” and it'll be clear then.

In any case, his message didn't impress Jimmy Murphy.

It's easy to see why NHL teams don't want to offer him a contract. After all, he's clearly a toxic presence in the locker room, and his talent doesn't make up for it.

I don't think we'll see him back in the NHL.


In a nutshell

– To be continued.

– Read more.

– It's still the talk of the town.

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