Evander Kane Faces Threats

Evander Kane has always been in the news for the wrong reasons.

Whether it's through his ex-wife or the teammates who shared a locker room with him, he's never been liked by most of the people around him.

Let's just put it that way.

Just recently, a story from a former teammate caused a stir on social media. Kurtis Gabriel, who played with him, called him out on social media.

The craziest part is seeing the former teammate publicly claim that he wrote to Kane to remind him that he meant absolutely everything he said about him. That's just classless.

I sent this message to @evanderkane on Instagram before this clip came out, and Kane read it: We Are One Hey Kaner, I was speaking my truth about my life on the SJHN podcast and in my stories, and I brought you up. Clips from it will be released tomorrow. I meant everything… pic.twitter.com/z2IY6rwqAo — Kurtis Gabriel (@kurtisgabriel_) August 30, 2026

Kane is an easy target for all the reasons we know. But clearly, he's had enough.

In a post on social media, Kane stated that the days when people could attack him without him fighting back were coming to an end.

I can't wait for the day I decide to share “my truths.” The only difference? Mine will come with facts, evidence, and the actual truth. For now, I'll simply say this: a lot of people have become far too comfortable speaking publicly while relying on my silence. Enjoy it while it… — Evander Kane (@evanderkane) August 31, 2026

He said he'd respond one day, but without actually doing so. Does he really have what it takes to defend himself? That's doubtful.

Because normally, when you want to hit back, you don't announce that you'll do it eventually—you just take action. That's not what Kane did.

Instead, he chose to say that he has evidence and that he can drop some bombshells on certain people. He'll do it “when the time is right,” and it'll be clear then.

In any case, his message didn't impress Jimmy Murphy.

You support a child rapist and a war criminal. Please just do yourself a favor and STFU! — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) September 1, 2026

It's easy to see why NHL teams don't want to offer him a contract. After all, he's clearly a toxic presence in the locker room, and his talent doesn't make up for it.

I don't think we'll see him back in the NHL.

In a nutshell

– To be continued.

I have a feeling it's too late for a big offensive move. In fact, ever since Sealy came back, I don't think there will be a major move this summer. If there's a signing between now and tomorrow night, it'll likely be a left-handed defenseman to back up Luca Petrasso. #CFMTL https://t.co/D4EgrIsg76 — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 1, 2026

– Read more.

Players stepping up before their final contract year in Montrealhttps://t.co/rzYuyVu8eB — RDS (@RDSca) September 1, 2026

– It's still the talk of the town.