Michael Hage on Kirill Marchenko: “The CH won’t falter”

Will Kirill Marchenko be traded by the Blue Jackets?

In the medium term, I think it's inevitable. I find it hard to believe that all the rumors from the past few months are false and that he'll happily sign a long-term contract with Columbus a year from now.

But I could be wrong.

Of course, that doesn't mean he'll be traded tomorrow morning, since Don Waddell likes to point out that he's “in control” of the situation, given that the player is under contract.

Except that in a year, he'll be a restricted free agent—and he'll also be one year away from unrestricted free agency…

All this to say that I wouldn't be surprised if the Russian were traded. And if that happens, the Canadiens would be among the favorites to acquire him.

This isn't news, but it's information that a source of Jimmy Murphy's (Sick Podcast) has confirmed.

From @MurphysLaw74: It appears the NHL trade market for #CBJ winger Kirill Marchenko could be back on again. Will the #GoHabsGo be major players?https://t.co/2R49yOMeUC — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) September 1, 2026

According to the source in question, the Canadiens' interest in Marchenko hasn't exactly waned. Kent Hughes continues to do his homework and monitor developments in the situation.

But the fact remains that to get something, you have to give something. Waddell reiterated (the basic 101 principle of a trade) that he'll only make a move if it benefits his team.

And on that note, Murphy's source still believes the Canadiens won't budge on one key point: Michael Hage will not be part of a trade that would bring the Russian to Quebec.

I'm not surprised. Getting that rumor out there is a good thing… whether it's true or not. I think it's true, though.

So even if the Blue Jackets were potentially willing to seriously consider offers in this matter, the two teams would have to find common ground.

And that's by no means a sure thing.

In a nutshell

– He has evidence, but he's not revealing it just yet.

I can't wait for the day I decide to share “my truths.” The only difference? Mine will come with facts, receipts, and the actual truth. For now, I'll simply say this: a lot of people have become far too comfortable speaking publicly while relying on my silence. Enjoy it while it… — Evander Kane (@evanderkane) August 31, 2026

– Read this.

New, for @TheAthletic: Why Nico Hischier passed on the chance to become a free agent in 2027, and how he envisions the Devils' bounce-back plan https://t.co/KgG5VMimUl — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 1, 2026

– Interesting.