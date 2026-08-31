RUMOR | The CH is reportedly interested in signing Arber Xhekaj as a winger

Although the start of the season is fast approaching, there has still been no announcement regarding the contract signings of Zachary Bolduc and Arber Xhekaj.

Yet these were two signings that seemed like a formality at the start of the summer, and one might wonder what's holding up the negotiations.

In Xhekaj's case specifically, beyond the money, it may be about his role on the team and how he'll be utilized.

Especially since, according to Grant McCagg—who discussed the burly defenseman's situation on the HabsCast podcast with Liam Maguire—the Canadiens have reportedly asked him to play on the wing next season.

Given that David Reinbacher could very well carve out a spot on the team this season, the Habs could end up with a surplus of defensemen under contract.

Thus, moving Xhekaj to the offense would allow the team to keep him in the lineup while letting him play his role as an enforcer with the team.

In fact, the club had already tried this out on March 29 in a game against the Hurricanes, where “The Sheriff” played 5:11 minutes.

However, does Xhekaj want to play this position full-time, and is that possibly what's stalling negotiations between his camp and the team?

Nevertheless, it would be an interesting way to give him playing time—albeit sometimes more limited—without overburdening the defense, which often had to play with five defensemen when the score was closer in the second and third periods.

Because, as Gilbert Delorme says, the Habs need his physical presence and must find a spot for him in their lineup. Ideally, with substantial ice time.

Do you agree with Gilbert? Should Arber Xhekaj get a better chance with the Habspic.twitter.com/neMkrjjoYm — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) August 31, 2026

I'm not necessarily against the idea, but I wonder why put Arber on offense when we have his younger brother Florian knocking on the NHL's door and who could play a enforcer role with the Canadiens.

It's a much more natural position for Florian, and his potential ceiling as a forward is definitely higher than Arber's.

In short, we should have answers to these questions within a few weeks.

In a Nutshell

– Where is the NHL headed?

It's a tight race between Houston and Austin https://t.co/LYWSweO8Tu — TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 31, 2026

– What a night!

Arozarena is 4-for-4 tonight with four RBIs for the Mariners! pic.twitter.com/OwLdTXTnZ8 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 1, 2026

– 28 Canadians in the NFL.

28 Canadians made the cut. pic.twitter.com/9AzagZhBRd — NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) August 31, 2026

– Who is responsible?