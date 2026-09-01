Ivan Demidov: Kristopher Letang sees him becoming a top-5 NHL player… fairly quickly

I was chatting with my boyfriend recently, and we were wondering what Ivan Demidov's ceiling looks like.

Is he going to become one of the National Hockey League's biggest stars? Or are expectations for him a bit overblown?

In situations like this, it's always interesting to hear what other NHL players think. And if we're to believe Kristopher Letang…

The Penguins defenseman said during an appearance on a show where he opened hockey packages that he sees Demidov becoming a top-5 player in the NHL within three years if he can stay healthy.

Letang, who has faced Demidov on the ice, has also played alongside several other talented players throughout his career: to hear him say that about the Russian is… something else!

Kris Letang on Ivan Demidov: “Give it 3 years and I think he's gonna be close to the top 5 in the league.” https://t.co/X3UnKtGkgx — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 1, 2026

In his first full NHL season, Ivan Demidov was able to hold his own offensively.

He racked up points (62 in 82 games), and it was clear that his talent is undeniable. We saw that he possesses several qualities that make him a dangerous player on the ice—especially in the offensive zone.

But what's even more encouraging is that he's putting in the effort to improve even further. He worked (very) hard this summer to improve his skating, and it paid off… and if there's one thing you can't fault him for, it's his work ethic.

And that's also why it's only natural to have high expectations for him in the coming years. If he continues to work hard, make progress, and improve—while finding a way to stay healthy—Kristopher Letang's prediction could come true… fairly quickly.

In a Nutshell

– Well done!

Habs captain Nick Suzuki helped raise over $157,035 at the 4th annual Heroes Golf Tournament for the Asista Foundation: A nonprofit organization that aims to help children and adults cope with mental health challenges through the support of qualified service dogs. pic.twitter.com/zLdjc62Hpc — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 1, 2026

– Classic.

Another crazy story about Big Georges pic.twitter.com/9oLvdyfxxH — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 1, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Alexander just got a few reps with the first unit. He seems to be limping a little. https://t.co/IR9jMwdj72 — Didier Orméjuste (@DidierOrmejuste) September 1, 2026

– Yeah.