It would be understandable if Arber Xhekaj wanted to leave

Arber Xhekaj finds himself in a somewhat precarious situation.

He still hasn't signed his contract for next season, and the Canadiens' training camp is set to begin in just a few days.

How will this situation be resolved?

Nicolas Cloutier published an article in which he discusses the fact that the team's blue line is crowded. The journalist explains it well: seeing that there are several defensemen ahead of him, Arber knows he might have a more limited role in the lineup.

His role has already been a topic of discussion in recent years…

And it was that sentence in particular that got me thinking… because it's true:

With Reinbacher and Engström pushing for playing time, it's understandable that Xhekaj would wonder if a Western Conference team has regular minutes to offer him. – Nicolas Cloutier

The article in question can be found here:

If Arber Xhekaj had gone to arbitration, he would have been under contract for a month already. In hindsight, this decision made on July 5 is of interest to us. https://t.co/DFH91Kop9v — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) September 1, 2026

Let's be honest: Arber Xhekaj may not be in the most ideal situation for his career.

The guy will turn 26 in January, but he finds himself at a stage where he still has to prove he can be a regular defenseman in the National Hockey League. We know his strengths; we know he brings that much-sought-after physical presence that every club looks for…

But we also know he lacks consistency, and we know his decision-making isn't always on point either. And that explains why, today, we're still talking about him as a backup defenseman—at best—in the NHL.

At this point, it's up to him to show that he deserves a real chance to make a difference in a lineup. But even there, the problem is this: Montreal isn't the place where he gives himself the best possible chance of achieving that goal…

In a nutshell

– This confirms what had been circulating about him.

As I reported when Trevor Letowski stepped away from the coaching staff for family reasons, the Canadiens still wanted to keep him on board. They've officially done that now. His new title: Player development coach. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) September 1, 2026

– Awesome!

Red Line Flow This year's center-ice design features a tribute to the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers, an iconic St. Louis landmark and symbol. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/Um3dLk4bPU — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) September 1, 2026

– Meeeee!

Who's excited to watch Connor McDavid play hockey again this month? We are! ( : IG/power_edge_pro) pic.twitter.com/aSv80L9E4R — NHL (@NHL) September 1, 2026

– Wow.