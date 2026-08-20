Chris Neil doesn’t even know if Brady Tkachuk will be in the top six in Florida

Chris Neil has played for only one team during his professional NHL career: the Ottawa Senators.

Let's just say he feels a sense of belonging to Ottawa, unlike Brady Tkachuk, who asked the Sens for a trade.

Neil didn't hold back when talking about the American on the “Coming in Hot” podcast.

Former Senator Chris Neil on Tkachuk Joining Florida:

‘Is He Even in Their Top Six?' @TheHockeyNews #SensNation https://t.co/2BUqMJj9wy — Steve Warne (@SteveWarneMedia) August 17, 2026

He points out that the team's former captain was obviously an integral part of the lineup, but that in Florida, he doesn't even know if Tkachuk will play in the top six.

I don't know if this is a dig at the player or just proof that the Panthers are loaded, but…

But I can't imagine a scenario where the two brothers don't play together in the top-6… For now, the two are separated on Daily Faceoff, and Brad Marchand is still listed among the top-9: we know he'll likely miss the start of the season.

Let's just say that having Anton Lundell on a third line is excellent. The Canadiens have Jake Evans in their top-6 right now.

Speaking of alternate realities, there's one where Brady is a member of the Canadiens. The Hockey News redrafted the 2018 draft, and in that scenario, the Canadiens would draft Tkachuk third overall instead of Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

He's only behind Quinn Hughes (1st) and Rasmus Dahlin (2nd).

In Brief

– The Alouettes face the league's worst team tonight.

Montreal extends its lead; Wilson's second rushing touchdown on a sneak. Davis Alexander has completed 5 passes. Alexander is 17-for-20, with 234 yards and 1 touchdown. — Mathieu Bédard (@MatBedardTva) August 21, 2026

– And rightly so.

The Capitals' NHL 27 player ratings were released, and Alex Ovechkin is neither the team's highest-rated player nor a 90-overall-https://t.co/yLMNcyaabh — RMNB (@rmnb) August 21, 2026

– Orioles lose.