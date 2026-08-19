Canadians, in general, tend to be pretty conservative when it comes to uniforms. The team has found a formula that works and has stuck with it for decades.

And that's hardly a bad thing—after all, you don't change a winning formula.

But in recent years, we've seen the club wear blue and light blue as part of the Reverse Retro concept. At the time, every team in the league had added a new uniform to its collection—one intended as a tribute to retro uniforms worn by each team.

And now, in 2026–27, the Habs will once again take part in such an initiative: Fanatics, the league's official uniform supplier, has announced that all 32 teams will unveil (and wear) a “Hometown Remix” uniform, which will be inspired by each team's fans, city, and culture.

This means the Canadiens will have a new uniform in 2026–27.

Every team. Every city. Every story. All 32 @NHL teams are unveiling Hometown Remix uniforms this season. Inspired by the fans, cities, and culture that make each team feel like home. pic.twitter.com/NsYWJcdwVV — Fanatics (@Fanatics) August 19, 2026

It's unclear exactly what the uniform will look like, as Fanatics hasn't provided any further details. We'll see if the club gets creative and dares to venture beyond blue, white, or red.

We're likely to get more details on this in the coming weeks.

It's also worth noting that in October, the Habs will take part in the Heritage Classic in Winnipeg. We know that teams typically wear special uniforms for outdoor games like this, and one wonders if that might mean the Habs will wear four different uniforms in 2026–27.

Perhaps the team will simply wear the Hometown Remix for that game, after all. But there is a scenario in which the Habs will have four uniforms this season… which is a far cry from their usual practices.

In a nutshell

– Hehe.

– A classic.

Happy World Photography Day ( : Jakub Dobes) pic.twitter.com/xDEACfc4Yp — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 19, 2026

– Things change fast in the NHL.

NHL 27 ratings: 86 overall — Elias Pettersson

86 overall — J.T. Miller That 2024 Canucks team wasn't built to last. pic.twitter.com/Fk7dFX5vsu — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) August 19, 2026

– Too bad.

He didn't make it through the fifth inning in yet another very lackluster start. https://t.co/CjLUk1Nlvn https://t.co/R3S0h9p5Dk — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 19, 2026

– Bad news for the Texans.