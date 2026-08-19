Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 120

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 120
Credit: PMLB

Pascal Harvey, Sébastien Berrouard, and Charles-Alexis Brisebois discussed the Blue Jays' comeback, Paul Skenes' injury, and the playoff races in both leagues.

Enjoy the show.

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