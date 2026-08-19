Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 120

Pascal Harvey, Sébastien Berrouard, and Charles-Alexis Brisebois discussed the Blue Jays' comeback, Paul Skenes' injury, and the playoff races in both leagues.

Enjoy the show.

We'd like to remind you that anyone who wants to listen to us live can do so every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Facebook, X, and YouTube. We record live to answer everyone's questions.

However, those who prefer to listen in a more traditional podcast format can also do so by visiting all the major podcast platforms at any time.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.