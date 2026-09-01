Four players are returning to Toronto

Tonight, the Blue Jays will face the Guardians in Cleveland. It will be the first game of an important three-game series.

Spencer Miles will start the game. Spencer Arrighetti will be used out of the bullpen but in a starting role.

It's time for the September sprint #BlueJays50 pic.twitter.com/Ehdsqc0VtP — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 1, 2026

It's worth noting, however, that there are several lineup updates for the Blue Jays as they look ahead to the rest of the season. There are also some medical updates.

What's new?

1. Since CJ Van Eyk was sent down to Triple-A on Sunday and the September roster allows for 28 players instead of 26, there have been some changes.

Since Daz Cameron was designated for assignment (DFA), the Blue Jays were able to add four new players for the remainder of the season.

Josh Smith and Joe Mantiply are back from the injured list, while Ricky Tiedemann and Sean Keys are the players called up for September.

Simeon Woods Richardson has officially been released, but that's mostly a formality.

ROSTER MOVES: LHP Ricky Tiedemann and INF Sean Keys have been recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight LHP Joe Mantiply has been reinstated from the 60-day IL and will be active tonight INF Josh Smith has been reinstated from the 10-day IL and will be active tonight OF Daz Cameron… pic.twitter.com/odKJAfmtVz — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 1, 2026

The Blue Jays could have kept Cameron and not recalled Keys, since the 28-man roster allowed Smith to return without any issues. But the team wants Keys.

Having him (as well as Tiedemann, who will be able to face the Guardians' many left-handed hitters) in town is a choice. And it's the right one.

2. Jameson Taillon will take the mound soon. And if all goes well, we could see him pitch on Friday in Kansas City.

Keep in mind that right now, the team has only four starting pitchers.

3. Shane Bieber continues to build strength even though he's on the injured list. He hopes to throw tomorrow or Thursday.

That would be a first step toward a return to action.

4. Trey Yesavage is throwing (though not from the mound) and will throw his first session in the bullpen on Friday, three weeks after his knee surgery.

We'll see if he returns to action this season.

John Schneider said Trey Yesavage has been throwing on flat ground and will throw his first bullpen session on Friday (roughly 3 weeks after knee surgery ) — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) September 1, 2026

5. Jose Rodriguez (a AAA pitcher for the Dodgers) has been acquired by Toronto. He's a strikeout pitcher.

In return, Sebastian Rodriguez (a 19-year-old from the Dominican Republic) is headed to California. Neither player is on the 40-man roster, which makes the trade possible.

Rodríguez, 25, has a 3.38 ERA in 34 2/3 innings at AAA Oklahoma this year. He's a high-strikeout reliever. He was acquired for Sebastian Rodriguez, a 19-year-old pitcher from the Dominican Summer League. — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) September 1, 2026

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