The Angels Sold to the Owner of the Avalanche and the Rams

A new chapter will finally begin in Anaheim.

After years of fans calling on Arte Moreno to sell the team, their prayers have been answered: the team is being sold.

Stan Kroenke, one of the wealthiest men in the world of sports, announced that he has reached an agreement with Arte Moreno on the terms of a deal.

He will officially take control of the club in 2027.

BREAKING: Rams owner Stan Kroenke buys the Angels, ending Arte Moreno's troubled tenure https://t.co/iRkQ6hR2Gg — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) September 1, 2026

For the sports world, this is incredible news. After all, Moreno mismanaged his club and placed too many restrictions on its executives.

The franchise had been heading for disaster for a long time.

Will John Mozeliak (who hadn't spoken to Moreno before taking the job as interim GM) keep his job? Will Albert Pujols be his choice for manager?

Is Mike Trout happy with how things have turned out? Surely, deep down.

Because right now, there's a “anything goes” vibe in California. The team wasn't going to amount to anything under Moreno.

Now, a proven leader is coming to the Angels. And suddenly, hope is back in town.

Kroenke owns the Rams (NFL), the Avalanche (NHL), the Nuggets (NBA), the Rapids (MLS), and Arsenal in the Premier League. That's three teams in Denver and now two in L.A.

Moreno had considered selling a few years ago (during Shohei Ohtani's final seasons in town), but didn't go through with it.

One can imagine that rising prices made him change his mind. After all, his franchise was worth $2.8 billion in March, and we know it sold for more than the Padres.

The Padres were sold for $3.9 billion, and the Angels will be sold for $4 billion. Prices have skyrocketed in just a few months.

Confirming the Angels were sold at a $4 billion valuation. @JonHeyman and @Britt_Ghiroli on it. https://t.co/J9teHed9tS — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) September 1, 2026

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