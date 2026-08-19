MLB in Brief: Steve Cohen on David Stearns | Roman Anthony on Marcelo Mayer

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Steve Cohen on David Stearns | Roman Anthony on Marcelo Mayer
Credit: SNY

Steve Cohen on David Stearns

The baseball GM took too many risks. But he'll stay on, according to the owner. I don't think that's a lie, but who knows.

Roman Anthony on Marcelo Mayer

The trade made him sad.

Nestor Cortes Jr. in Philly

It's a major league deal.

Season Over for Jorge Polanco

It was a disaster in 2026.

Franklin Arias called up?

It's a complicated situation in Boston.

News on Ketel Marte

He's dealing with knee pain and is going through a difficult time personally.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!