MLB in Brief: Steve Cohen on David Stearns | Roman Anthony on Marcelo Mayer

Steve Cohen on David Stearns

The baseball GM took too many risks. But he'll stay on, according to the owner. I don't think that's a lie, but who knows.

Steve Cohen was asked what mistakes he thinks David Stearns made this year: “We might have taken too much risk. Whenever there are significant changes, sometimes it takes a while to integrate.” pic.twitter.com/rg9sJIKfra — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 19, 2026

Roman Anthony on Marcelo Mayer

The trade made him sad.

Roman reacts to his guy Marcelo getting traded. pic.twitter.com/sYEHT7A77Q — Section 10 Podcast (@Section10Pod) August 19, 2026

Nestor Cortes Jr. in Philly

It's a major league deal.

Free agent LHP Nestor Cortes and the Phillies are reportedly in agreement on a contract. pic.twitter.com/Z8v1tivjSM — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 19, 2026

Season Over for Jorge Polanco

It was a disaster in 2026.

Green said Polanco will undergo surgery “in the near term.” He expects Polanco to gradually resume baseball activities during spring training. https://t.co/My5yoediPG — David Lennon (@DPLennon) August 19, 2026

Franklin Arias called up?

It's a complicated situation in Boston.

The Red Sox face an unusual dilemma with top prospect Franklin Arias. A potential MLB work stoppage could influence whether they promote the 20-year-old shortstop. pic.twitter.com/4dt5WkNlvm — masslivesports (@masslivesports) August 19, 2026

News on Ketel Marte

He's dealing with knee pain and is going through a difficult time personally.

An update from Ketel Marte's agent, via @jonmorosi: “He is currently dealing with a personal matter and will undergo an MRI on his knee tomorrow. Ketel appreciates the unwavering support from fans, teammates, the Diamondbacks organization, and Torey Lovullo during this time.… pic.twitter.com/l4tcNAWAxj — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) August 19, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.