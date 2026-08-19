MLB in Brief: Steve Cohen on David Stearns | Roman Anthony on Marcelo Mayer
Steve Cohen on David Stearns
The baseball GM took too many risks. But he'll stay on, according to the owner. I don't think that's a lie, but who knows.
Roman Anthony on Marcelo Mayer
The trade made him sad.
Nestor Cortes Jr. in Philly
It's a major league deal.
Season Over for Jorge Polanco
It was a disaster in 2026.
Franklin Arias called up?
It's a complicated situation in Boston.
News on Ketel Marte
He's dealing with knee pain and is going through a difficult time personally.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.