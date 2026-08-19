Mets General Manager: When Steve Cohen Gets Involved

Andy Green is the interim manager of the Mets.

When Carlos Mendoza was fired, the Mets turned to the former Padres manager. Green was already with the organization, working on the second floor.

And right now, things are going well. He hasn't saved the season for his team (no one could have), but the guys have been playing better since Green settled into his role as manager.

The question many people in New York are asking is this: Could the plan to have him return to his executive role in 2027 change so that he stays on?

People want to see him as manager.

A few days ago, David Stearns repeated the same thing he always says: the plan hasn't changed, and Green is expected to return to his “real” job in 2027—VP of Development.

“My expectations—and Andy's—are that he'll be back in the offices on the second floor. I have no reason to believe otherwise.” – David Stearns on Andy Green

David Stearns' 2027 plans for Andy Green remain unchanged despite the Mets' surge, even with his beneficial trait https://t.co/roS8CdzBNw pic.twitter.com/WwQYso9jAG — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) August 18, 2026

Then, this morning, Steve Cohen said that Green has told him he will resume his role in player development in 2027. But…

But the owner added that if Green wanted to apply for the manager's job in 2027 (a full search will take place), that would be great.

Steve Cohen was asked if the Mets would consider bringing back Andy Green as their manager next year: “I'm going to take him at face value. He's telling us that he wants to go back to the front office. We're going to conduct a managerial search, and if it turns out he wants us to… pic.twitter.com/X65o3sx9nn — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 19, 2026

When you read between the lines, it becomes clear that something is holding Green back (perhaps his family life) and that he doesn't necessarily want the demands of a full-time position in 2027.

Because, judging by what the front office is saying, it seems they're happy with his work and want to convince him to change his mind so he can become the full-time manager starting in 2027.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.