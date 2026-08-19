Kazuma Okamoto Breaks Another Blue Jays Record in a Win

During his time with the Yomiuri Giants in Japan from 2018 to 2024, before crossing the Atlantic, Kazuma Okamoto hit 232 home runs.

However, heading into the Toronto Blue Jays' game last night (Tuesday) against the Rays in Tampa Bay, the Japanese slugger had yet to hit a home run in August; his last home run came on July 28 against the Washington Nationals.

It's been a tough month for the 30-year-old, as evidenced by his .487 OPS in August, with three walks and 18 strikeouts.

But the Japanese slugger turned things around by blasting his 25th home run of the season, surpassing Eric Hinske for the most home runs in franchise history by a Blue Jays rookie.

Kazuma Okamoto sets the Blue Jays rookie home run record with No. 25! pic.twitter.com/Jy6TVmzfgN — MLB (@MLB) August 19, 2026

Hinske's rookie season was his best of the five he spent in a Blue Jays uniform; he posted an OPS of .845 in 2022, with 24 home runs and 84 RBIs.

That earned him the American League Rookie of the Year award, making him the second—and most recent—winner of that honor in Toronto.

Despite a season that far exceeded expectations, Okamoto isn't quite there yet, as he has only the fifth-best chance of winning the American League Rookie of the Year award—likely due to his low batting average and high strikeout rate.

But that doesn't take away from the fact that without his 25 home runs and 72 RBIs, the Jays would be in serious trouble in 2026. As proof, George Springer is the only other hitter with more than ten home runs, and Okamoto leads the team in OPS and ranks second in walks.

In fact, he was one of the key players who helped the Blue Jays win yesterday's game against the Rays 10-5 and stay within half a game of the final playoff spot.

MLB

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