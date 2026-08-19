Baseball This Week in Quebec: The Capitales Advance to the Playoffs

The start of the school year is fast approaching, and cooler evenings will soon be here, but the level of competition will also be heating up on our fields. Here's an overview of the action currently underway.

In Senior baseball, the Bélisle League is currently on hiatus while the Canadian Championship is being held in New Brunswick. The LBMQ representatives will play their first game this Thursday against Newfoundland. Later that evening, it will be Nova Scotia's turn to face our favorites. Manitoba will be Friday's opponent, while the final game of the preliminary round is scheduled for Saturday against Chatham. Every year, the event brings together the country's best amateur players, and Quebec will be looking to bring home the gold.

Upon their return, the teammates from the 2026 tournament will once again become opponents as the playoffs begin at the end of August. The playoff bracket will kick off with two best-of-three series: Thetford vs. Victoriaville and Sherbrooke vs. Shawinigan. The two winners of these matchups will then join Drummondville and Coaticook in the next round. The same format will also apply to the matchup between the Laurentides team and the St-Jean team. Acton Vale will therefore be awaiting the outcome of this highly anticipated game. Finally, Granby and Montreal will also face off in the other semifinal of the Louisville Slugger Division. The first games are scheduled for Thursday, August 27, and will conclude no later than Sunday, August 29.

The Frontière League continues its regular season, and the Capitales have officially secured a playoff spot with their most recent victory late Tuesday night. Once again, Québec has achieved its goal of making the playoffs—a tradition in Québec City. The ultimate challenge will now be to defend the title they've held for several seasons now. The team is currently on a roll, and Canac Stadium will once again be a top destination for your upcoming outings. In addition to shining on the field, the Capitales organization continues to give back to the community in many ways. For example, the Thetford Pirates 13U-B1 had the opportunity to attend a baseball clinic led by the pros from the Old Capital. A unique experience for the next generation of our sport.

Still in the independent league, rumors continue to swirl about the arrival of a new franchise. The city of Mirabel seems to have a head start, but behind the scenes, it appears there are other cities in the running. Recall that Commissioner Tahsler had mentioned hoping to see the expansion reach Quebec by the 2028 season. A fourth Canadian city has been in the plans for a very long time, so we'll be keeping a close eye on everything.

For the Eagles, Anthony Escobar is definitely one of the team's best assets on the mound this season. The starter gives his team a chance to compete in every game he pitches. He was also named the top pitcher of the week. The latest spectacular comeback against New York shows that the team is becoming a force to be reckoned with, just like its manager, TJ White. That game offered fans some quality baseball, even leaving the excellent radio host Mike Tremblay speechless. Take advantage of the remaining games now to head to the stadium and see the real difference between the team at the start of the season and the one today. Expectations will be high in the Mauricie region for the 2027 season—let's hope the organization takes the necessary steps to continue this progress.

In the Puribec League, Kamouraska emerged victorious in its matchup against Trois-Pistoles. With this win, the Desjardins Industries join Matane in the semifinals. And the biggest surprise came straight from Témiscouata, as the Braves eliminated the Rimouski Shaker. It's worth noting that Témiscouata had finished in last place during the regular season. Their next challenge will be a tough one, as they will now face Rivière-du-Loup. This playoff round is a best-of-seven series, much to the delight of baseball fans in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region.

The Player of the Week award goes to the Aigles Baseball Academy. In fact, the 12U Blackbirds have just returned from Nova Scotia, specifically from Glace Bay. During this Canadian championship, the young players were able to enjoy a top-level experience. Little League Baseball Canada certainly played a key role in this project, but we must also highlight the exemplary attitude of these young people, who are only about 12 years old. The feedback about them has been nothing but positive, and beyond the results, it is the society of tomorrow that we see on our fields. So, we have every reason to believe that our youth have a promising future and that everyone will benefit. To the players and coaches of the program, thank you for representing us so well.

PMLB

• Baseball on the North Shore is back in full force thanks to the work of Richard Martin.

• Christian Trudeau will give a presentation on the provincial baseball league on October 6. The event will take place at the Sherbrooke History Museum.

• Pitcher Michel Simard's No. 32 jersey was recently retired in Thetford Mines.

• Nathalie Miclette's next novel will ultimately be titled Changement de vitesse.

• Ismael Ballard was named the LBMQ's batting champion.

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