VIDEO: A beautiful goal by Zharovsky… who played center today

Alexander Zharovsky continues to make headlines.

The young prospect for the Montreal Canadiens scored a beautiful goal today in Salavat Yulaev Ufa's second preseason game.

His team lost, but Zharovsky still found the back of the net: on the play, the forward capitalized on a counterattack to push into the opponent's zone before firing a solid shot that beat the goalie.

The goal is all the more impressive given that Zharovsky had experienced a rather eventful few days.

The young forward notably lost four teeth during practice on Sunday…and despite that incident, he was back on the ice the very next day wearing a mouthguard.

That didn't stop him from scoring one of the goals of the year yesterday… and it didn't stop him from making an offensive impact today:

Zharovsky played center today and scored his first goal of the preseason with a well-placed shot. Exclusive highlights coming soon to the HabsCast Patreon page!

Subscribe and enter a drawing for tickets to the Sept. 26 Habs home game vs. OTT. #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/iHh35fZoP8 pic.twitter.com/RjjGORLu5Y — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) August 18, 2026

There's another interesting development to watch… since Zharovsky was used at center today.

Does that mean he'll start the season in that position? Obviously, the answer is no.

We know that the preseason is the perfect time for coaches to try out different things—whether it's with lineups, positions, or the responsibilities assigned to players…

But it's still interesting to see that his coach wanted to try him out at center today to see what he's capable of.

And I'm inclined to believe that the Canadiens—who have a problem in that area—weren't too opposed to the idea of letting the young player get some reps at that position…

In a nutshell

– Nothing less!

“I have a talent that was given to me by God.” Alexis Sanchez is already putting his new teammates through the wringer in practice (@MarcAntoineMalo) https://t.co/aVBofrW35p — TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 18, 2026

– Wow!

– Calling all fans.

Were you waiting for the halftime show at Saputo Stadium? Say no more. Fredz will be on stage on August 29 to set Saputo Stadium on fire. Tickets starting at $20 –

https://t.co/wx1RrbpEAr

Presented by @IntactAssurance pic.twitter.com/FH6jj9JEZj — Montreal Roses (@rosesmtlfc) August 18, 2026

– Great list.