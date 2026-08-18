Patrik Laine: Mike Rupp would do everything he could to sign with the Lightning

Patrik Laine is still a free agent.

And the more time goes by, the more it seems he might have to settle for a tryout just to land a spot in the National Hockey League.

That's where things stand with the player himself.

The guy has been linked to several teams since the start of the summer, and there are plenty of rumors swirling around him. Everyone has an opinion about the Finn…

Mike Rupp, who was on the DFO Rundown podcast, said what he would do if he were in Laine's shoes: do everything in his power to sign a contract with the Lightning and play alongside Nikita Kucherov.

That could help him score goals because we all know how great a passer Kuch is…

Mike Rupp on the DFO Rundown about Patrik Laine: “I think if I were in Patrik Laine's camp, the best move to get his career back on track where he wants it to be […] Honestly, man, I'd go to Tampa. I'd take whatever contract they can offer to fit you in and be on the other side of… pic.twitter.com/Y6KnbVTpuu — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) August 17, 2026

Obviously, take this with a grain of salt.

And I say that… because I don't think Tampa Bay would want to give a player like Laine an opportunity like that. Everyone knows he has an insane shot and can score goals, but that's pretty much where it ends…

And the Lightning players aren't known for dragging their feet on the ice. Not with a guy like Jon Cooper behind the bench.

At this point, it's hard to predict what will happen with Patrik Laine. But I tend to think he'll get at least one more chance to prove himself before it's too late.

Because there's this, too: it looks like we're nearing the end of the road for Laine and the National Hockey League. And if he's not able to find a spot on a team in the coming weeks, who knows what the future holds for him…

In a Nutshell

– Enjoy the show!

CCPP x DLC

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https://t.co/1R2LV44GEf… pic.twitter.com/ueqmRJDGEi — Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) August 18, 2026

– Oh.

Jose Iglesias will throw out the ceremonial first pitch tonight at the Mets game. https://t.co/eDit6yFjdk https://t.co/PWtYi6ncb4 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 18, 2026

– Nice!