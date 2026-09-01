“No chance of a comeback” for an injured Blues prospect

A few days ago, Arizona State University's Matthew Mayich collapsed during an outdoor practice with his team. He was in a coma for several days.

Mayich's attorney, Robert Carey, provided a grim update on the player's condition on Tuesday. According to him, Mayich has “no chance of recovery.”

This information was reported by Robert Anglen of The Arizona Republic.

Report: Blues prospect Matthew Mayich has ‘zero chance of recovery' following collapse at ASU, lawyer says https://t.co/zxL7gq38Ja — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) September 1, 2026

“Zero chance of recovery.” That sends a chill down your spine.

If the lawyer's statement proves to be true, it's a major blow for Mayich, who not only might never be able to play hockey again, but could also see his life in general affected.

We already knew that Arizona State University was investigating the incident, but Robert Carey doesn't believe the investigation is being conducted properly. He's calling for a more thorough investigation by the university.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are horrific. We had previously reported that the outdoor temperature was extremely high (about 41 degrees Celsius), but Carey has received confirmation from other players that the outdoor practice was far too intense.

The players were forced to perform extremely demanding exercises in the intense heat, to the point where Mayich's health was affected.

According to Mayich's attorney, the players were yelled at like soldiers in the middle of training, and water was offered only to the top-performing players.

Mayich was set to play his first season with the Arizona State University Sun Devils before the incident. It is a tragic story for a young man who was only 21 years old.

In Brief

– Eeli Tolvanen joins the Rangers.

Eeli Tolvanen is close to signing a 1×1.5M deal with the Rangers, according to @PuckPedia The 27-year-old had 36 points in 78 games last season for the Kraken pic.twitter.com/lOstCYiFEc — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) September 1, 2026

– A heartwarming story in the QMJHL.

QMJHL – A nice story unfolding with @HFXMooseheads. Jamie Calla, a 10th-round pick in this year's QMJHL draft, is still with the team after another round of roster cuts yesterday. Calla has 3 goals and 2 assists in 4 preseason games. He also scored in 2 intrasquad games. Impressive stuff. — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) September 1, 2026

– It won't be easy.