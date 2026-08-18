Miguel Cienfuegos is back with the Quebec Capitales

Just yesterday (Monday), it was announced that Quebec native Émilien Pitre had been promoted to the AAA level in the New York Mets organization. We'll be watching closely in the coming weeks to see if the Repentigny native is called up to the major leagues.

That won't be the case, however, for Miguel Cienfuegos, who hasn't taken the mound since August 8 in El Paso in Triple-A and has been released by the San Diego Padres. The left-hander posted a 7.35 earned run average despite striking out 44 batters over 49 innings pitched.

Across the various levels of the Padres' farm system since 2023, Cienfuegos has posted a record of 17 wins and 23 losses with 247 strikeouts in 320 innings pitched.

With the doors to Major League Baseball closed—at least for now—Cienfuegos has, however, opened another door that he knows well.

Indeed, on the Frontier League trade deadline, the Quebec Capitales officially announced the return of their protégé to the team's roster.

The 29-year-old had previously played for the team representing the old capital in 2021 and 2022, posting a record of 10 wins and 2 losses with a 1.79 earned run average, in addition to striking out 106 batters over 131 innings on the mound during his second season in Quebec City.

The Laval native also played a key role in the Capitales' first of four consecutive championships.

He will be a breath of fresh air in a starting rotation that sorely needed one, despite the presence of Braeden Allemann, Cleiverth Perez, and Ian Villers.

Cienfuegos will report to the Capitales next Monday, which will give him time to clear his head and spend time with his family.

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