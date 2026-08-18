Here’s what to expect from Gleb Pugachyov

Few people expected the Montreal Canadiens to draft Gleb Pugachyov in the first round this summer, let alone move up two spots to ensure they got him.

As you get to know the Russian, it's clear that the pick makes sense. We know the Habs wanted to bulk up, and they chose the most intimidating player in the draft.

However, he doesn't just dish out checks and throw down—he knows how to play hockey.

The comparison to Tom Wilson is obvious, since he's pretty much the only player of his type in the NHL, but he's a bit of a unicorn, like Florian Xhekaj.

Appearing on The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro, Brian Wilde gave us a bit of an idea of what to expect from Gleb.

Without a doubt, Pugachyov has the potential to be a very interesting pick.

Let's be clear: he'll never be a 50-goal scorer or a 100-point player, but if he can develop into a player in the same mold as Tom Wilson—or even Josh Anderson—the Habs will come out ahead.

As a player, Anderson isn't in the same league as Wilson, but their profiles are still similar in many ways. If Pugachyov can be a mix of the two, it's easier to see why the Canadiens moved up to draft him.

Pugachyov could be a very special pick, as Brian Wilde says in the clip above.

Marinaro and Wilde also pointed out that, in the NHL, you can't just be good at everything—you have to be very good at at least one thing. You have to have an “X-factor.”

Much like Arber Xhekaj, Pugachyov will be able to carve out a path in the NHL thanks to his imposing physique and intimidating presence.

I'm really looking forward to seeing how he fares as he continues his journey in Russia and whether he can one day become a Tom Wilson.

In a nutshell

– It's crazy.

Jack Eichel has BEEN that dude. pic.twitter.com/jqm2JNHrjM — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) August 18, 2026

– Must-read.

– The Jays completely dominated tonight.