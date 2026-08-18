David Reinbacher: “A solid right-hander on the third line”

Yesterday, the creator of DobberHockey offered some fairly generous projections for David Reinbacher's upcoming season.

He projected Reinbacher to play about 40 games and score 19 points.

Even accounting for a few games missed due to injuries and others played in Laval, that wouldn't be bad for the former No. 5 overall pick by the Canadiens in 2023.

Brian Wilde, a contributor to Tony Marinaro's podcast, The Sick Podcast, has a different perspective with a different kind of projection.

“I do see him being an NHL player, and I do see the high value that he would bring as a right-sided player” – @BWildeMTL on David Reinbacher#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/Nwauv8wbSI — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) August 18, 2026

Although he sees Reinbacher's value in the NHL as a right-handed defenseman, Wilde views him as a fifth defenseman capable of logging minutes alongside Lane Hutson. He mentions 16–17 minutes, but on a third defensive pairing against weaker opponents.

Marinaro responds that fans and management would be disappointed if Reinbacher had to be hidden away on a third defensive pairing, as that would be a waste of a very high draft pick.

Wilde replies that when you're trying to win a championship, your draft position doesn't matter—what matters is contributing.

I have a hard time seeing Reinbacher playing on a third defensive pairing and getting 16–17 minutes of ice time. Sure, if he plays on the penalty kill, that can help, but as for him getting close to twenty minutes—I don't think so.

I think they're going to give him every opportunity in the world to establish himself as a top-four defenseman and play against the opponent's best lines. If he steps up, great; but if not, the Habs will have a decision to make.

Could he be part of a trade for a bigger name? Maybe, but in the meantime, all eyes will be on him at training camp.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

Artur Khairullin: Regarding Vladimir Tarasenko: [KHL team] Ak Bars is showing interest in him, but I'd rate his chances of returning to Russia as slim (*translated from Russian) – Sports-Express (8/6)

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NHLRR: Tarasenko was linked to Edmonton earlier this summer, but it's unclear… — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) August 18, 2026

– He's not wrong.

Gabriel Morency: The Habs look great on paper; now they have to win https://t.co/DN7V1vTYI6 — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) August 19, 2026

– He's off to a good start.