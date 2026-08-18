Carey Price will be inducted into the Canadiens’ Hall of Fame (on November 10)

Carey Price is still receiving tributes.

The day after his official induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame, the former Montreal Canadiens goaltender will make a highly anticipated return to the Bell Centre to celebrate with Montreal fans.

Price will be honored on November 10, the day after the ceremony in Toronto. This time, it will be the Canadiens fans who get to pay tribute to him… as his name is officially added to the Bell Centre's Ring of Honor.

The ceremony in Toronto on November 9 will already be a… deeply moving moment for Price.

But his return to Montreal, just 24 hours later, is likely to trigger an entirely different—and even more intense—wave of emotions.

After all, he was the face of the Canadiens in goal for over a decade, winning the Vézina Trophy, the Hart Trophy, the Ted Lindsay Award, and the William M. Jennings Trophy during his career.

That's no small feat… and it's worth celebrating.

Carey Price returns to Montreal on November 10! Read ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/PpOeHRzfkq — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) August 18, 2026

His time with the Canadiens ended without a Stanley Cup, despite reaching the Finals in 2021. But this time… Price will return to the Bell Centre in a completely different role: he won't have to stop shots or wear his gear.

He'll simply be able to enjoy the moment… And above all, hear the Montreal fans remind him one last time just how much he meant to them.

It's going to be a beautiful moment.

That said, in all of this…

I'm wondering one thing: seeing Price's name added to the Ring of Honor… does that mean he'll never see his jersey raised to the rafters of the Bell Centre?

What's the organization's plan in that regard? I'm asking on behalf of a friend…

Overtime

Oh, and one last thing…

It's worth noting that the Habs have also released their schedule of themed nights to be held at the Bell Centre next season. Here's what it looks like: