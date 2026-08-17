Trade: Why the CH and the Flames Would Be Ideal Partners

We're nearing the end of August, and Kent Hughes has made virtually no trades this summer. Maybe the Habs won't make any moves before the start of the season, but there's still time.

The Habs need a top-6 forward and a solid right-handed defenseman. As it happens, the Calgary Flames happen to have exactly that on their roster.

That's the observation Lyle Richardson of The Hockey News made on Monday.

Today on @SpectorsHockey's Rumor Roundup: the latest on the Calgary Flames, Arber Xhekaj, and Zachary Bolduc: https://t.co/dxwuSyhYmV — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) August 17, 2026

This isn't the first time we've mentioned Zach Whitecloud as a prime target for the Habs. He's a right-handed defenseman with a low salary ($2.75 million per season) who's very effective.

He's exactly the kind of right-handed defenseman the Canadiens would be interested in. He'd do the job of backing up Lane Hutson and Noah Dobson.

Richardson isn't the only one talking about Whitecloud as a player of interest to Montreal. Marco D'Amico also mentioned him in an episode of the Starr & D'Amico Show last week.

Marco D'Amico: On Zach Whitecloud: “That's still someone I think the Canadiens have coveted in the past, and I think that's the kind of player they'd like to add” – Starr & D'Amico (8/12) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) August 17, 2026

Something a bit more surprising: Michael DeRosa, also from The Hockey News, suggested Morgan Frost's name in a potential trade with the Habs.

Montreal certainly needs a top-6 forward, but Frost doesn't really fit the team's needs, as they would do well to bulk up a bit. Frost is only 6'0” tall and weighs less than 200 pounds.

On top of that, he's more of a 40-point-per-season player. He wouldn't really fit into the top-6 of a team that wants to compete.

Lyle Richardson thinks the Canadiens could use Zachary Bolduc and Arber Xhekaj as trade bait to acquire a second-line center. He believes, however, that to land a truly good second-line center, they'd need to throw in draft picks or prospects to make the deal attractive.

Of course, Kent Hughes would first have to reach an agreement with Bolduc and Xhekaj for them to be attractive to other teams.

In Brief

– Chris Neil sees Brady Tkachuk on a third line in Ottawa.

Former Senator Chris Neil on Tkachuk Joining Florida:

‘Is He Even in Their Top Six?' @TheHockeyNews #SensNation https://t.co/2BUqMJj9wy — Steve Warne (@SteveWarneMedia) August 17, 2026

– We can't wait to see him play.

El Niño Maravilla #CFMTL pic.twitter.com/HrK0e5ESrB — CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) August 17, 2026

– Brett Bateman really loves Toronto!