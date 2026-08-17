Rumor Corner: The Rangers Have a Target… But They Might Run Out of Time

Marc-Olivier Cook
Rumor Corner: The Rangers Have a Target… But They Might Run Out of Time
Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The season is almost here!

In a month, training camps will kick off across the NHL. But that doesn't mean the various teams have finished their shopping.

Just ask Canadiensthe New York Rangers… 

According to Vincent Mercogliano (The Athletic Hockey Show), the Blue Shirts are still looking for a player who can contribute to the team's top six. Management in New York wants to add some offensive firepower to the lineup after signing Pavel Dorofeyev—and that's not a crazy idea either.

Will they be able to achieve their goal?

The question arises… because there aren't many high-impact players left on the free-agent market.

The Rangers will have to turn to the trade market to acquire a top-six player… and that's no easy task either, given the prices currently prevalent in the National Hockey League.

That might also explain why the Habs haven't made a move…

The Leo Carlsson Situation and Its Impact on the NHL 

Ah, the Leo Carlsson situation…

Seeing him land a five-year contract worth $18 million per season has changed things in the NHL. Salaries are going to get higher in the coming years, and there are players who will look to Carlsson's contract as a benchmark when negotiating their own new deals.

In Minnesota, Carlsson's contract has already had an impact… because the team now has to find a way to (successfully) negotiate with Quinn Hughes.

Michael Russo (The Sheet), who covers the team, believes Hughes will still sign with the Wild… but negotiations aren't the same since the announcement of Carlsson's contract.

Hughes has the leverage to secure a massive contract.

He's one of the best defensemen in the world, and he'll want to be paid what he's worth. It remains to be seen what the Wild will be willing to offer him…

An announcement coming soon for Cale Makar?

Cale Makar has one year left on his current contract.

But…

But he still has 28 days left to sign an eight-year extension before the rules officially change in the National Hockey League. And that leads reporter Drew Livingstone to believe it could happen soon…

Cale Makar—like Quinn Hughes—will command a truly massive salary in his next contract.

And the Avalanche will have the cap space to pay him, too. Will he be the first NHL player to sign a contract worth $20 million (or more?) per season?

It seems possible…


In a nutshell

– I like that.

– Good question.

– Oh, really?

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