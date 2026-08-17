Rumor Corner: The Rangers Have a Target… But They Might Run Out of Time

The season is almost here!

In a month, training camps will kick off across the NHL. But that doesn't mean the various teams have finished their shopping.

Just ask Canadiens the New York Rangers…

According to Vincent Mercogliano (The Athletic Hockey Show), the Blue Shirts are still looking for a player who can contribute to the team's top six. Management in New York wants to add some offensive firepower to the lineup after signing Pavel Dorofeyev—and that's not a crazy idea either.

Will they be able to achieve their goal?

Vincent Mercogliano: Re Rangers: They understand and recognize…that the forward group, especially the top six, needs more firepower; in an ideal world, they'd love to get another top-six forward – Athletic Hockey Show (8/3) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) August 16, 2026

The question arises… because there aren't many high-impact players left on the free-agent market.

The Rangers will have to turn to the trade market to acquire a top-six player… and that's no easy task either, given the prices currently prevalent in the National Hockey League.

That might also explain why the Habs haven't made a move…

The Leo Carlsson Situation and Its Impact on the NHL

Ah, the Leo Carlsson situation…

Seeing him land a five-year contract worth $18 million per season has changed things in the NHL. Salaries are going to get higher in the coming years, and there are players who will look to Carlsson's contract as a benchmark when negotiating their own new deals.

In Minnesota, Carlsson's contract has already had an impact… because the team now has to find a way to (successfully) negotiate with Quinn Hughes.

Michael Russo (The Sheet), who covers the team, believes Hughes will still sign with the Wild… but negotiations aren't the same since the announcement of Carlsson's contract.

Michael Russo: Regarding Quinn Hughes/Wild: I just think that the approach the Wild probably had in mind… changed the moment Philly made that [Leo Carlsson] offer sheet; I still think… it's going to get done, but… now it's a real negotiation – The Sheet (8/11) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) August 16, 2026

Hughes has the leverage to secure a massive contract.

He's one of the best defensemen in the world, and he'll want to be paid what he's worth. It remains to be seen what the Wild will be willing to offer him…

An announcement coming soon for Cale Makar?

Cale Makar has one year left on his current contract.

But…

But he still has 28 days left to sign an eight-year extension before the rules officially change in the National Hockey League. And that leads reporter Drew Livingstone to believe it could happen soon…

28 days left until Cale Makar can no longer sign an 8-year extension with the Avs. Expect a resolution soon #GoAvsGo — Drew Livingstone (@ProducerDrew_) August 17, 2026

Cale Makar—like Quinn Hughes—will command a truly massive salary in his next contract.

And the Avalanche will have the cap space to pay him, too. Will he be the first NHL player to sign a contract worth $20 million (or more?) per season?

It seems possible…

In a nutshell

– I like that.

A big smile on his first day with the team First training session under his belt for Alexis Sánchez #CFMTL pic.twitter.com/dVyP67Vo01 — CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) August 17, 2026

– Good question.

What do you think would be the ideal scenario for Jacob Fowler next season? #lesickpodcast @erichoziel @alavoiemartel pic.twitter.com/sFPYlQObh0 — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) August 17, 2026

– Oh, really?