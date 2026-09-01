Slafkovsky Will Be the Habs’ Top Scorer This Season: Anthony Marcotte’s Prediction

The start of the Canadiens' training camp is just around the corner, but while waiting for the action to begin, members of the media often take the opportunity to make predictions for the upcoming season.

That's exactly what the guys from BPM Sports' Club du Matin did on Tuesday.

Anthony Marcotte made the boldest prediction of the bunch, saying he believes Juraj Slafkovsky will be the Canadiens' leading goal-scorer in 2026–2027.

Tony's bold prediction: 45 goals for Juraj Slafkovsky next year! Do you believe it? Check out the rest of the morning show's bold predictions in our YouTube video: https://t.co/iha1HYWI4R pic.twitter.com/8wDYXuS64B — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 1, 2026

Marcotte's prediction is 45 goals for Slaf to edge out Cole Caufield.

This prediction suggests that Marcotte expects Caufield—who surpassed the 50-goal mark last season—to see a dip in his performance.

45 goals won't be a walk in the park for Slafkovsky. The Slovakian finished his last three NHL seasons with 20, 18, and 30 goals, respectively. That would mean he'd have to add 15 goals to his total from last season.

It's not impossible, but it's a bold prediction.

Gilbert Delorme, for his part, has made another bold prediction—one that seems a bit more realistic. He expects Ivan Demidov to finish the season with 85 points.

Gilbert's bold prediction: 85 points for Ivan Demidov next year! Do you believe it? Check out the rest of the Morning Show guys' bold predictions in our YouTube video: https://t.co/iha1HYWI4R pic.twitter.com/dJxkNkc1M4 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 1, 2026

85 points is huge. That's more than one point per game.

Demidov impressed in his rookie year with 62 points, but he was often criticized for not shooting enough. If he has more confidence in his shot, that might be the key to him racking up that many points.

Demidov will, however, need to watch out for the infamous sophomore slump. Teams will have had the chance to review more footage of his play and will be better able to adjust.

The good news is that his close training partner, Lane Hutson, didn't fall into the sophomore slump trap. If Demidov continues to work the same way Hutson did, it wouldn't be surprising to see him improve significantly in 2026–2027.

In a Nutshell

– Oliver Kapanen will have to fight to reclaim his spot on the second line.

What do you think about Oliver Kapanen's situation? pic.twitter.com/c0EKP7qiNX — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 1, 2026

– Good news for the Stars.

Seguin is back on the icehttps://t.co/ES3Tkdu7Og — RDS (@RDSca) September 1, 2026

– We all love bloopers.