Rafael Devers: More Nasty Stories Coming Out of Boston

The Rafael Devers case is fascinating.

After all, unlike Mookie Betts or Xander Bogaerts, the Red Sox didn't let him go because of his contract situation.

In fact, Devers left because the Red Sox found a team that wanted his big contract—and his problems.

As good as he is on the field at his best, Devers isn't a good teammate. He drags the guys down.

No one is asking him to be a positive leader. But he shouldn't undermine his organization's culture either…

More than a year after the trade, there are still anecdotes coming out of Boston that help explain why Boston abandoned the project.

The most recent one? Devers wasn't happy that the veterans were batting in the cage before the younger players. He showed up anyway before a veteran.

According to The Athletic, he was threatened with a punch if he didn't back off.

We can all agree it takes a real jerk to want to mess with the veterans over something so trivial. A guy might want to make a difference… but is that really his pet cause?

And if a veteran threatened to charge at him even though he was in his way, it's because he must have been fed up with his attitude.

Whether it's his attitude toward the media or his desire to make his managers and bosses on the second floor look bad, Devers has a toxic personality.

The fact that stories like this are coming out after the fact speaks volumes.

As long as Devers keeps his mouth shut and hits balls over the fence, his bosses have no reason to complain.

But when he's not performing and causing problems…

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