Even without teeth, Alex Zharovsky hasn’t lost any of his talent

The season in Russia is slowly getting underway.

Already, some players are looking like they're on fire.

Check out this clip of goalie Mikhail Berdin. Good thing it's just the preseason.

As seems to be the case every year, Habs fans will be keeping an eye on the KHL. This season, two prospects will have our attention: Gleb Pugachyov and Alex Zharovsky.

As for Zharovsky, he played today and, as my colleague Marc-Olivier Cook reported, he was playing with a mouthguard.

[content-ad]The reason: he lost some teeth. I hope the tooth fairy brought him a few dollars.

Even without teeth, the club's prospect clearly hasn't lost any of his talent. His team won the game 4-1, but, just for the sake of it, there was a shootout. He may not have scored, but he showed just how good his hands are.

What a gorgeous shootout attempt from Alexander Zharovsky pic.twitter.com/zjoy5N27xG — Uggg (@Uggg_uggg) August 17, 2026

He completely outplayed the Barys Astana goaltender in the shootout, but the post got the better of him.

The Russian didn't record any points in the win.

In a nutshell

– Too bad.

The beginning of the end: LIV Golf cancels its final tournament of the seasonhttps://t.co/vSew7wWqha — RDS (@RDSca) August 17, 2026

– That's what we want.

What are your expectations for Alexis Sánchez? pic.twitter.com/q6IqU1mDxN — RDS (@RDSca) August 17, 2026

– That's right.

Despite an 8-1 record, the Alouettes know they can still improve https://t.co/srrnz4DRhg — TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 17, 2026

– That's great.

Félix Auger-Aliassime, Gabriel Diallo, Liam Draxl, and Duncan Chan will represent Canada in the second round of Davis Cup qualifying against France on September 18 and 19! Full details: https://t.co/w1goth1nKd pic.twitter.com/vpTTRckuY9 — RDS (@RDSca) August 17, 2026

– Yes.