Dylan Larkin doesn’t seem willing to reconsider his stance on Montreal

The Dylan Larkin rumor seems to be fading more and more in Montreal.

The former Red Wings captain's name has been linked to the Canadiens several times in recent weeks. The problem, however, has always been the same. Larkin is in control of his future, and Montreal doesn't seem to be part of his plans.

Clearly, that hasn't changed.

Appearing on the Morning Show with Conor McKenna & Shaun Starr, Darren Dreger stated that he believes the window of opportunity has closed on the Larkin front. According to the insider, the player still doesn't seem willing to reconsider his stance regarding a Canadian team—and therefore the Canadiens.

Listen: Darren Dreger: Habs Are Well Positioned To Move When the Moment Arrives! https://t.co/e2z9LJzB7R — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) September 23, 2026

In short, unless he has a major change of heart, it's hard to imagine Larkin ending up in Montreal.

It's a shame—he might have been the missing piece for the Habs. But Kent Hughes certainly doesn't seem to have stopped shopping.

In the same segment, Dreger noted that the Habs' general manager continues to hold discussions with several teams regarding players who might become available. In particular, he mentioned the situation in Columbus, where several teams are keeping an eye on Kirill Marchenko.

Now that Adam Fantilli has signed a new contract, perhaps Don Waddell will address the Marchenko situation and trade him… we'll see.

Dreger also points out that the Habs are in an excellent position to capitalize on an opportunity when it arises. Montreal still has some interesting young players and enough depth—both on offense and defense—to put together a serious offer. Hughes has already shown that he's willing to make a move when he deems the time right.

That's good news because the options are slowly starting to take shape.

Earlier today, my colleague Marc-Olivier Cook reported that the Canadiens are among the teams interested in Mark Scheifele. With the whole Connor Hellebuyck situation, the Jets forward could also become available. His name thus joins the list of possibilities to watch as Hughes continues to test the waters.

One thing, however, seems increasingly clear.

They'll likely have to look elsewhere besides Larkin.

Kent Hughes continues to cast his lines. Now it remains to be seen which fish will take the bait.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

– Owen Beck sees the same scenario playing out again.

Reporter: “If you have to go back to Laval for a third season, what would that mean to you?” Owen Beck: “I just think there's more work to be done. I don't think it's anything that's going to shake my confidence. I think that's something I've built up since I've been in the pros… https://t.co/4iGQBqOUnZ pic.twitter.com/SY2BoXrQvK — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 25, 2026

– You don't see that very often.