Adding Sandpaper: Kent Hughes Tones Down Expectations

Credit: Last night, Kent Hughes was on L’Antichambre. For those who missed it, the Canadiens’ GM discussed several topics with P.J. Stock and Luc Bellemare in an interview just a few days before the start of the season. Among the topics discussed: sandpaper. We’ve never really felt that this was a priority for the Canadiens under […]

Last night, Kent Hughes was on L'Antichambre.

For those who missed it, the Canadiens' GM discussed several topics with P.J. Stock and Luc Bellemare in an interview just a few days before the start of the season.

Among the topics discussed: sandpaper.

We've never really felt that this was a priority for the Canadiens under GM Kent Hughes, who wants a fast, talented team above all else.

I'm not saying he doesn't want big players (and his first-round draft picks prove it), but he doesn't necessarily want them at any cost, in my opinion.

More proof?

When Luc Bellemare asked him about grit (in connection with Florian Xhekaj's camp), he immediately steered the conversation toward something else.

“People say ‘sandpaper' (…), but I think it's more about competitiveness. Stankoven is 5'6”, but he's tenacious—he's so competitive. Lane Hutson (…) can go into the corner against a 6'4”, 230-pound guy and come out with the puck.” – Kent Hughes

Logan Stankoven is 5'8”, but his point still holds.

Do we agree with the GM that having competitive players, regardless of their size, is a good thing? Yes, of course. That's part of the equation.

But is it fair to be concerned that when the GM was asked about a team's roster—which fans consider too small—his immediate reaction was to name two of the shortest players in the NHL?

In my view, that's not exactly reassuring. And that's true even though he praised Florian Xhekaj during the interview.

Habs GM Kent Hughes on RDS's “L'Antichambre” tonight, talking about Florian Xhekaj: “We see that with Florian, he arrives here and, more than anything else, he brings a certain focus. He competes, and he's been consistent shift after shift since arriving this year.” pic.twitter.com/qjZQMDJraG — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 25, 2026

Let's remember that the Habs coach sent a message to Florian Xhekaj in front of the media. Let's also remember that yesterday, “The Unicorn” was with the AHL group at practice.

And let's not forget that both the GM and the coach said the early-season lineup didn't mean everything was set in stone. Is the door open for Florian to head to Laval next week?

Several players were on Ice 1 (the regulars' group) for practice. Still no sign of Ivan Demidov…. David Reinbacher and Adam Engstrom are still with the regulars. But… that's not the case for Florian Xhekaj and Owen Beck, who are on Ice 2. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/2rfMAFfTBO — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) September 24, 2026

Extension

The Canadiens are led by Jeff Gorton, who lost his job in New York because of his physical style; by a GM who brushes aside the sandpaper issue; and by a coach who has given Arber Xhekaj little leeway for years.

Everyone loves the trio running the Canadiens, but that aspect isn't part of the club's DNA. And that's a shame, since Josh Anderson can't do it all on his own in the playoffs.