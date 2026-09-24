Owen Beck is starting to get the hang of the cassette

Owen Beck is starting to get the hang of it.

For the past few years, the Canadiens' prospect has arrived at training camp with the same goal in mind. He wants to earn a spot on the Montreal roster, make the most of every opportunity, and convince the organization that he's ready to stay.

But once again this year, the scenario is starting to look a lot like the ones before.

Beck doesn't really try to hide it either. When asked about his situation after practice, he acknowledged that this battle is starting to feel familiar.

“It's been a few years. I'm trying to do what I can to make an impact at every camp I attend. It seems like it's almost the same situation year after year.” – Owen Beck

Reporter: “Is this a recurring theme? Do you feel like you're knocking on the door yet again?” Owen Beck: “Yeah, I guess it's been a couple of years. I've been trying to do what I can to make an impact at every training camp I attend. It just seems like it's kind of the same…pic.twitter.com/AkS9WmuRm8 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 24, 2026

Let's be clear. Beck didn't say he was frustrated or fed up, but…

When the player himself acknowledges that the situation repeats itself year after year, it's hard not to see that he's starting to get tired of the same old story. The problem for him is that there are a lot of players ahead of him in the pecking order.

As my colleague explained earlier today, Beck and Florian Xhekaj ended up with Group B, which consists mainly of players who are expected to start the season in Laval.

It's not necessarily because Beck is having a bad camp—quite the opposite. The Habs simply have a lot of depth, and it's becoming difficult to find a spot for him on the main team. At some point, however, making a good impression isn't enough anymore. He has to manage to stick around.

The coming months could therefore prove crucial for Beck. He remains an intriguing young player who could, for example, be included in a trade as a complementary piece if Kent Hughes eventually decides to make a big move.

Otherwise, an opportunity could open up at center in the near future.

Phillip Danault has only one season left on his contract. If he doesn't extend his stay in Montreal, Beck could be among the players vying for that spot.

Of course, a lot can change between now and then. For example, the Habs could have several injured players and be forced to recall Beck. But for now, Beck finds himself once again in a situation he knows all too well: trying to force the hand of an organization that has plenty of options.

It's a familiar story.

Now it remains to be seen whether, this time, Beck can change the ending.

In a nutshell

– Unfortunately, that's likely to happen.

Listen: McGuire: I'd be SHOCKED if Florian didn't make the opening roster https://t.co/DRuexDfXP9 — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) September 24, 2026

– Interesting.

Stéphane Richer explains why he didn't pay public tribute to Cole Caufield after his 50th goal pic.twitter.com/qpZGudyMii — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 24, 2026

– Be patient or be aggressive?