David Reinbacher: A prediction of 40 games played this season

Since being drafted by the CH in 2023, David Reinbacher has played only two games for the big club.

That's very few, considering he was selected fifth overall. Despite this, some still rank him among the team's top three prospects (and with good reason). Elite Prospects didn't even include David Reinbacher among the prospects who absolutely must take their game to the next level in 2026–2027.

The creator of HockeyDB has high hopes for the defenseman this season. He predicts Reinbacher will play 40 games and score 19 points.

#GoHabsGo fans want to know what to expect from David Reinbacher I think we're going to start seeing what Montreal has in Reinbacher. Is he on your fantasy radar yet? He got his first taste of the NHL last season. I've got him at 40 GP, 3 goals, and 16 assists for 19… https://t.co/0IWdj40yGD pic.twitter.com/fwqbblGPYV — Dobber (@DobberHockey) August 17, 2026

Nearly a point every two games for a defenseman who'll be the #3 or #4 is excellent.

If he plays that many games and racks up that many points, management and fans would have every reason to be smiling. Dobber wonders if you have him on your radar for fantasy pools. We might not be there yet, though…

Because, for several years, he'll undoubtedly be behind Noah Dobson and Lane Hutson. He could also be leapfrogged by Mike Matheson in the short term.

If the season started today, I'd even be surprised if he were in the top 4.

Hutson-Carrier

Matheson-Dobson

Guhle-Reinbacher

Arber Xhekaj, who still hasn't signed, and Jayden Struble are other candidates to get some ice time here and there. Oh, and there's also Adam Engstrom, who could be a wild card.

This is an important year for the Austrian, because if he performs well with the main team, it could make it easier to let Carrier go—he'll become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

If Reinbacher played 40 games and tallied 19 points, I think that would signal the end of the road for the Quebec native in town.

Stay tuned.

It's encouraging to see that, from the outside, the experts believe in Reinbacher.

In brief

– Zachary Bolduc reiterates: he wants to stay here.

#Habs Zachary Bolduc on his future in MTL (via RDS) “I'd love to play in Montreal for several seasons. But on the other hand, management has to make their own decisions too. Like I said, I'm not going to get ahead of myself on anything, but I trust my agent on that end and I'm… pic.twitter.com/BbfHl1j2fF — Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) August 17, 2026

– Read this.

Check out my latest episode for @thesickpodcasts as I analyze why Jakub Dobes is the 10th-best goaltender according to NHL Network. #GoHabsGo #NHLNetwork #Habs #TheSickPodcast https://t.co/cCiiUL7HRb — Nick Lariviere (@NickLariviere25) August 17, 2026

– Note.

– Lol.