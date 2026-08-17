Alexander Zharovsky lost some teeth (and he’s back with a set of dentures)

Marc-Olivier Cook
Alexander Zharovsky lost some teeth (and he’s back with a set of dentures)
Credit: Capture d'écran Twitter

Alexander Zharovsky will spend the next year in Russia.

It will be interesting to follow his performance throughout the season… because he had a very good first season in the KHL in '25–'26.

I'm eager to see if he'll be able to improve—especially since he'll have better support around him…

Zharovsky and his team are in action today for a preseason game… and the young player was spotted on the ice wearing a cage (not a visor).

And according to reports, Zharovsky lost a few teeth in a scrimmage a few days ago. So seeing him with a cage today is to be expected… because he needs to protect himself accordingly.

Let's hope it's not too serious and that it doesn't affect his performance either.

At least he's able to play…

Speaking of Zharovsky: it's worth noting that Matvei Michkov recently gave him some love, saying that the Canadiens prospect is one of the top three Russian players not currently playing in the National Hockey League.

I like that! 

Zharovsky has had a busy summer: he spent a few weeks in Montreal, played in an LSHL game… but he's back home because he's still under contract with his KHL club.

Let's not forget that he still has one year left on his contract with UFA's Salavat Yulaev. And that's another reason why his '26–'27 season will draw even more attention…


Quick Notes

– Phew.

– Wow!

– Hehe.

– Well done.

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