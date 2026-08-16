The time Patrick Roy benched Louis Domingue for sh*tting himself

The QMJHL has long been a necessary stepping stone for Quebec hockey players aspiring to play in the NHL.

However, junior hockey is far from having the same glamour as the National Hockey League: long bus rides, plenty of time spent in small towns where there isn't much to do, and, sometimes, a lot of free time between games and practices.

And often, when you're young and bored, you entertain yourself however you can—and that can quickly lead to trouble.

We saw a good example of this today when Louis Domingue shared an anecdote about his time in the junior league during an interview while playing golf for the show Les Boys au Green.

Back when the goaltender was playing for the Quebec Remparts, he and his teammates used to have fun pooping in paper bags to play pranks on other players—but in a more extreme version, doing it from a considerable distance, like several stories up.

Well, let's not even get into how mature that was; as I said earlier, youth and boredom don't always mix well.

Domingue even names former teammates who excelled at this practice, while Joé Dubé caught the “projectile” thrown by a certain Guillaume (possibly Rousseau, who played for the Remparts at the same time) three floors below.

The problem was that the Remparts' video coordinator saw them doing it and quickly reported the whole thing to the team's coaches.

This led to a text message and a summons to the office of the head coach at the time, Patrick Roy—and he was really not happy.

In fact, Domingue's impression of his angry former coach is hilarious.

Roy didn't hesitate to cut Domingue and his teammate Guillaume from the team, even though the Remparts were in the first round of the playoffs against the Val-d'Or Foreurs.

It was only after the club's veterans intervened that Roy decided to reinstate them to the team.

In short, it's quite a story that Domingue shares, and I'd love to hear the former Remparts coach's side of the story.

In a Nutshell

– Must-read.

Will the #GoHabsGo pull off a trade to improve their top-6 forward group? @GrumpaDotCA looks at what might happen before the season starts: https://t.co/OUaoRZuy7E — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) August 16, 2026

– What a feat!

We haven't seen anything like this in a few years. https://t.co/2QaZtXhxNC https://t.co/QKrWbqqyx2 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 16, 2026

– Much better late in the game.

In the @BlueJays' last 20 games, since their playoff run, here are the runs scored by the Jays in the first 5 innings, and the runs scored after the 5th. In the first 5 innings (100 innings), they scored 29 runs, for an average of 0.29… pic.twitter.com/d721zTukBk — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) August 16, 2026

– A brief segment.